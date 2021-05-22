Model and influencer Kendall Jenner has returned to star in a controversy around his new drink, a tequila produced in Jalisco that he has named “818” and which went on sale this week.

Jenner already hhad received numerous criticisms for cultural appropriation -especially by his Mexican fans- when he announced, last February, that he would launch his own brand of tequila. But now their networks and those of 818 have been filled with comments about the promotional video of this drink.

“Who drinks tequila in glasses?”, Asked one of his followers on Instagram, in response to one of the videos in which Kylie Jenner’s sister appears dressed in a Mexican outfit while enjoying her tequila in a glass. “A clear example that this girl knows nothing about Mexico and less about tequila,” picks up another comment on the 818 networks. In some scenes of the videos, Jenner appears not only drinking, but also toasting with other people, also with cups.

Nevertheless, The controversial glasses have not been the only focus of criticism, but she has also been questioned for her clothes. Kendall appears with two braids, mounted on horseback among agaves and wearing a Mexican zarape (a garment that is used in the field to protect herself from the rain and cold).

Her followers accuse her of wearing it as if it were a costume and some even consider it disrespectful to want to look Mexican when it is not: “Why do you do this kind of thing? It is degrading for Mexicans that you think that this is how we would comb our hair, with braids“says another comment.” The value and respect we give to our indigenous people, you wouldn’t know what that is, “says a follower.