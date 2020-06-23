Hugo López-Gatell stated that in Mexico “we are interested in using laboratory tests efficiently to guide public health actions”

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, pointed out that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend mass testing of COVID-19 in Mexico.

During the press conference on the virus pandemic SARS-CoV-2 This Monday, the federal official reiterated that in Mexico the authorities are interested in “use efficiently the Lab tests to guide public health actions ”.

Obviously the result of testing with a high probability, because they are symptomatic people, is that the proportion of positives is higher. When tests are done indiscriminately, because the probability that they will be positive is less, “he said.

López-Gatell Ramírez presented a video in which Marc Gabastou, regional adviser of health emergencies of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) of the WHO, explained that due to the territorial extension of Mexico, massive testing is not recommended.

Our organization is not in favor of or does not recommend massive tests in a country as immense, as complex, as diverse as Mexico, we are not in a Caribbean island, in which eventually we can have access to the entire population. But we are totally in agreement with the ad hoc initiatives in these risk areas, as Mexico City is proposing, “said the specialist.

On the last 24 hours They registered 4,577 new cases of COVID-19, in addition to 759 deaths in Mexico, to reach a total of 185 thousand 122 confirmed cases accumulated and 22 thousand 584 dead due to illness.

