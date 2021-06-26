MEXICO CITY. During the pandemic, only six vaccines have received authorization from the WHO for emergency use against covid-19 disease.

These are the doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm and Sinovac. Others, such as the Chinese CanSino and the Russian Sputnik V, used in countries like Mexico, still do not have the green light from the WHO, the United States or the European Union. The latter does not allow entry to travelers vaccinated with these doses, while the US offers to revaccinate foreigners who arrive in its territory and have received doses not endorsed by the FDA or the WHO.

As of Thursday, Mexico had received 51 million 748 thousand vaccines, including 4.6 million from Sputnik and 3.7 million from CanSino. Argentina is another country that immunizes with the Russian dose, while it hopes to receive the Chinese one in July.

WHO DOES NOT KNOW CANSINO AND SPUTNIK

The World Health Organization (WHO) has authorized the use of the vaccines Pfizer / BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm and Sinovac; those that have come to Mexico to vaccinate the population, such as CansinoBio and Sputnik V, are outside this list of emergency use.

The first that the WHO included in its list was the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine on December 31, 2020, then AstraZeneca (SKBio of the Republic of Korea, Serum Institute of India and the United States) on February 15; Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) on March 13, Moderna on April 30, Sinopharm on May 7 and Sinovac on June 1.

According to a statement from the WHO, a UN body, its emergency use list involves a rigorous evaluation of final data from phase II and phase III clinical trials, as well as substantial additional data on safety, efficacy, quality and risk management plan.

These data are reviewed by independent experts and WHO teams that consider the current evidence on the vaccine under consideration, plans to monitor its use and plans for additional studies, ”explained this United Nations health agency.

Recently, the United States issued a recommendation towards outsiders, in which it warned that only those who have received all the recommended doses of a covid-19 vaccine authorized by FDA (Food and Drug Administration) or included in the list of the who they are considered fully vaccinated for the purposes of public health guidelines.

To people who have been vaccinated with a laboratory without WHO authorization, the United States offers revaccination in their country, 28 days after receiving those doses, such as CansinoBio and Sputnik V, which are out of the list. for emergency use.

For the United States ‘vaccinated’ are those who are on that WHO emergency use list, for some things in that country they are already asking to be, such as for the Foo Fighters concert in New York, which only those who were vaccinated, “said Xavier Tello, surgeon and public health policy analyst, in an interview with Excelsior.

On June 21, the Canadian Public Health Agency also issued a statement in which it reported that, as of Tuesday, July 6, fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed to enter Canadian soil and will no longer have to quarantine or pass a Covid-19 test on the eighth day of your arrival. Likewise, people arriving by air will not have to wait in a hotel either.

To be considered fully vaccinated, travelers must have received, at least 14 days before arrival in the country, the two doses of vaccines authorized in Canada: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson ”, specified the statement.

THEY WILL REQUEST PROOF OF VACCINATION

While, as of July 1, the European Union will allow entry to travelers from other countries who have received one of the vaccines approved by the European Medicine Agency, EMA, for its acronym in English: Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) with voucher.

Also, whoever gets vaccinated with Cansino cannot enter Spain.

Now that the holidays are approaching, the traffic of vacationers will be in trouble.

In the case of Mexico, there is no certainty that the proof that is issued after being vaccinated has official validity in other countries.

As of Thursday, June 24, Mexico had received 51 million 748 thousand 275 doses of vaccines against covid-19: 20 million 488 thousand 065 from Pfizer / BioNTech, 13 million 514 thousand 900 from AstraZeneca, eight million from SinoVac, 4 million 645 thousand from Sputnik V, three million 750 thousand from Cansino and one million 350 thousand from Janssen.

Argentina was one of the first countries to vaccinate with Sputnik V; even Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard traveled to Buenos Aires to negotiate the packaging of the vaccine in that South American nation.

Yesterday, Argentine media reported that the government of that country confirmed an agreement for the arrival of 5.4 million doses of the Chinese CanSino vaccine against the coronavirus and announced that they expect the first to arrive next month.

The authorities of each country authorize with their regulatory bodies if a drug or vaccine, in this case, is first safe and second effective. It is difficult for everyone to agree on exactly the same thing.

In addition, it must also be remembered that there are national interests, and it is obvious that, in the United States, the decision is going to be biased towards your nation’s own products. It happens that when a country establishes the guidelines to enter its territory, it can say that they only authorize vaccines, in which they have the tools to guarantee their safety and efficacy. There they have considered that neither the CansinoBio nor Gamaleya vaccine, for example, have enough information to authorize it in their territory ”, explained Alejandro Macías, infectologist and czar of the AH1N1 epidemic in 2009.

One of the recommendations that Dr. Macías made to the Mexican authorities, to guarantee that the vaccines from the laboratories approved in our territory have sufficient information on their safety and effectiveness (such as that of CansinoBio, which has been one of the most questioned) is to request the data from the company.

I believe that the company is responsible for providing the results of the studies that are being carried out in various parts of the world and integrating the data from the researchers of the CansinoBio vaccine to report its effectiveness, even if it is preliminary without the need to conclude. Phase III ”, he concluded.

According to the experts, another way in which the Mexican health authorities could measure the final effectiveness of the different vaccines authorized in our country, is to give a timely follow-up to the cases of covid that occur in people already vaccinated, keeping a meticulous registry what vaccine they received.

It is important to know if the health authorities are following up on this data and where we can begin to consult that information. What is clear to me is that with the evidence available today, by 2022 the government should focus on buying Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen only, ”said Dr. Xavier Tello.

