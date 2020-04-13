“When you are here” is the new song by the Spanish singer Pablo Alborán that everyone talks about and that you cannot miss.

April 13, 2020

“When you are here“, is the new song of the Spanish singer Pablo Alboran that everyone is talking about and that you cannot miss.

Some other verse of this new theme had already been advanced by this handsome man from Malaga.

This theme, inspired by the difficult moments that Humanity is going through, but especially Spain, is undoubtedly one of his masterpieces.

A few hours after its launch “When you are here” it already promises to be number one in sales, which the artist has said will go as a donation to Unicef.

In this way Pablo Alboran He intends to collaborate with his country and the world in the midst of the situation that has been going on for about a month.

.