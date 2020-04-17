The executive director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Michael Ryan, thanked former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta for serving the Brazilian people and reinforced the need to consider scientific evidence in combating the covid-19 pandemic.

Mandetta was fired by Bolsonaro after weeks of disagreements

During a press conference with the WHO press, Ryan said he was grateful for the services of the former minister and said that the combat strategy needs to be pragmatic.

“We are aware that the president has changed his minister. We are grateful for his services to the population,” said the doctor.

“It is a key point that not only the government of Brazil, but all governments, make decisions based on evidence. That the whole government and the whole society have this approach against the covid-19,” he said.

Mandetta supported in Brazil measures of social distancing recommended by the WHO, but ended up dismissed by President Jair Bolsonaro, who advocates loosening the quarantine and the use of chloroquine since the initial stage of the disease, another point where he disagreed with his then minister.

There is no scientific proof of the substance’s effectiveness against coronavirus.

The question about Mandetta had been addressed to the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, but the answer ended up given by the colleague, who also stressed the organization’s actions in the American continent.

“We are all focused on protecting the most vulnerable populations. Opas (Pan American Health Organization), our organization in the region, has been supporting Brazil in responding to covid-19 since January this year,” he said.

“We want to focus on providing technical, operational and scientific support to Brazil through our office for the Americas, and to do this consistently and without fail.”

Ryan also revealed that the organization is helping to buy millions of diagnostic test kits, which are due for delivery next week.

Earlier, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib had informed BBC News Brasil via email that the organization would not “comment on country decisions”, in reference to Mandetta’s resignation, replaced by also doctor Nelson Teich.

Informally, Mandetta’s performance was praised by the organization’s technicians in Geneva and Brasília.

