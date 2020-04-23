President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday questioned the need for Brazil to follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) on social detachment to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and said that the agency’s director-general is not a doctor.

“I am responding to a lawsuit inside and outside Brazil, I am being accused of genocide for having defended a different WHO thesis. Do people talk so much about following WHO … is the WHO President-Director a doctor? He is not a doctor”, Bolsonaro said in a live video broadcast on Facebook alongside Caixa President Pedro Guimarães.

“Same thing as saying here in Brazil that the president of Caixa was not someone from the economy. There is no point. If I were president of Caixa, I would not do anything,” he added.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general since 2017, has a doctorate in community health from the University of Nottingham and a master’s degree in infectious disease immunology from the University of London, being recognized as a health specialist, researcher and diplomat, with experience in research, activities and leadership in emergency response to epidemics, according to the curriculum posted on the agency’s website.

Bolsonaro disagrees with the WHO’s guidance for social isolation of people as the best way to contain the virus. According to him, the economic impacts of the shutdown caused by isolation are worse than the disease itself.

“If our income is going to fall, death comes sooner and that is what I have always tried to bring to the public knowledge,” said Bolsonaro. “I couldn’t escape the truth.”

