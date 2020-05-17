The model Carmen Campuzano is living a difficult moment after announcing the death of her brother Jorge Campuzano.

The Mexican used her Instagram account to communicate the sad news, through a heartfelt message that she posted on the social network where she confessed to her followers the immense pain she is going through at the moment.

“How much your game hurts me. I love you deeply brother, may God keep you with him, may he illuminate your path. Blessed are you forever, my little Jorgito. Friends, my brother left me, ”said Campuzano. “Dedicate a prayer to heaven to guide your path and arrive with God,” added the model.

In addition to the death of her brother Carmen, she has had to deal with mourning and pain during the last days, since, on the other hand, she recently announced the loss of other loved ones.

The former star of catwalks and magazines announced the death of his dear friend Juan Carlos Pastrana Ortiz, who died due to COVID-19, alerting people to this flag that is attacking the world.

“REST IN PEACE, JUANCAS DE MI CORAZON !! Who did not meet Juan Carlos Pastrana in the middle of fashion well known friend and inseparable collaborator of Rafael Hernández The Great Mexican designer. For people who do not believe that there is a covid 19, my friend Juan Carlos was alive on Monday and working with cough he lost the battle today and did not even find out that he was infected, ”the model began.

Carmen continued, letting her immense sadness be felt: “I can’t find words to express helplessness and the pain I feel for the loss of this great friend with whom not anything else.”

“I shared wonderful small and great moments of work friendship and of the diverse moments of life I remember him with his wonderful smile and with his words full of good wishes for all of us. I do not know where the failure was due to neglect. The result is that today he is no longer with us. And what has left a very big gap in his family and friends? I feel a lot of pain and deep sadness also for what this means and for what I know that their parents and close relatives are living. I join their pain with deep respect. I send them a lot of strength, a big hug full of love for all their relatives, “said Campuzano.

The model ended the profound message with these words: “May God have you in his glory surrounded by angels and archangels forever my friend.”

.