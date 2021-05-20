Who did Selena Quintanilla dedicate Amor Prohibido to?

To whom did Selena Quintanilla Amor Prohibido dedicate? | Instagram

Some versions have pointed out that “Forbidden love”, one of the most popular songs of the singer Selena Quintanilla was inspired by her husband, Chris perezHowever, apparently it was not like that and we will tell you his story.

“Forbidden love“is one of the musical pieces that Selena quintanilla left in the middle of all his musical legacy and of those that he has put the most to dance for several years, initially, the lyrics were attributed to the husband of the “Tejano diva”, since at first their romance could not be possible .

One of the most emblematic songs of the musical legacy of the so-called “Reina del Tex-Mex” is that of “Amor Prohibido”, so the new plot of fiction that captures the life and trajectory of the Tejano diva made the recreation of the video with Christian Serratos as the protagonist of “Selena, La Serie”.

“The true story”

It is based on the love story of his grandmother, the brother of the remembered vocal of the group would reveal.

It is Netflix’s own fiction that recreates the first season of “Selena, the Series”, where the singer’s father narrates that his own mother falls in love for the first time with a very wealthy man and with whom she even got pregnant, however .

The incredible theme came to light on a self-titled album in 1994, which the Rolling Stones magazine included in its list of the best 500 albums of all time.

According to what was said in the documentary, “Selena Remembered: Her Life- Her Music- Her Dream”, AB Quintanilla assured that she was the maid of an extremely wealthy family, and fell in love with the son of her bosses.

AB Quintanilla, best known for being the leader of the group Kumbia Kings as well as being the intellectual mind behind the songs of the queen of Tex-Mex.

However, it is not the only Selena Quintanilla song that has been followed by a strong controversy, since it should be remembered, most of her songs were popularized by much of the Latin market.

She was even recognized by Billboard magazine as the “most influential and best-selling artist of the 1990s,” thanks to the success of her songs.

Now, thanks to the series inspired by his life, we have been able to learn more about the challenges he had to face to get to where he got, as well as each of the details that inspired each of his great themes.

Another was that of “I don’t have any more”, which would be based on a love disappointment after one of the group’s composers was badly reciprocated by the drummer, Suzette Quintanilla, sister of the Lake native Jackson, Texas.