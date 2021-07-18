07/12/2021

Once the Copa América and the Eurocup are finished, There are many who are already beginning to think about who deserves the Ballon d’Or this year. Leo Messi, who has finally won a great tournament with the Argentine team, and in turn, is the most decisive footballer in the world so far this year, he is the favorite, but other footballers who have also had a great year, will try to prevent him from winning his seventh award.

There is still a long way to go before the voting begins, November – December, but the big tournaments always mark the voting. That is why others talk about the options that Donnarumma, Eurocup MVP, or Jorginho, champion of the Champions and the continental tournament.

All candidates will have options to expand their possibilities in the season that is about to begin, of course, only until the end of the year voting.