WHO describes slow vaccination in Europe as “unacceptable”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the slow pace of vaccination against covid-19 in Europe as “unacceptable”, which is why it has stressed the importance of accelerating the immunization of the population due to the increase in the number of cases.

In a statement, the WHO recalled that last week there was an increase in coronavirus positives in most European countries, with 1.6 million new cases and close to 24,000 deaths.

“Only five weeks ago, the number of new cases in Europe had dropped to less than a million a week, but now the situation is more worrying than what we have seen in several months,” lamented the regional director of Emergencies of the WHO for Europe, Dorit Nitzan.

In addition, the WHO has stressed that the British variant of the virus is already the predominant one in Europe, already detected in 50 countries in the region, so additional actions will be necessary to control it, since it is more transmissible. Likewise, it has warned of the risks associated with an increase in mobility and meetings with the arrival of Holy Week.

Increase in infections

The organization has ensured that infections have increased in all age groups except those over 80 years of age, so the impact of vaccination is already being noticed, because in Europe the elderly were the first to receive the immunization.

For this reason, it is estimated that the lives of more than 6,000 people over the age of 70 have been saved since the vaccination began, according to data from Public Health England.

“Vaccines present our best way out of this pandemic. Not only do they work, they are also effective in preventing infection. However, the deployment of these is inace …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.