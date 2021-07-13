WHO defines guidelines for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing

CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing opened a portfolio of possibilities for medical and scientific development, but also an ethical debate on the manipulation of the human genome that you have found your first guidelines.

The World Health Organization made public the first recommendations on manipulation after the discovery of gene editing “scissors” CRISPR-Cas9.

CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing

The WHO supported its guidelines in two reports that recommend that human genome editing be used as a tool for public health.

The international organization emphasized limits of safety, efficacy and ethics in the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing method.

These first recommendations are given after two years of analysis, thanks to a consultation in which scientists, patients, religious leaders and indigenous peoples participated.

Their discussion was rushed after the discovery of the tool. CRISPR-Cas9.

“Editing the human genome has the potential to advance our ability to treat and cure diseases, but its full impact will only be achieved if we deploy it for the benefit of all people, instead of fueling more health inequalities between and within countries, ”said the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Experts discussed its scope

The group was comprised of the Expert Advisory Committee for the Development of Global Standards for the Governance and Supervision of Human Genome Editing.

Their goal was to examine the scientific, ethical, social, and legal challenges associated with editing the human genome: somatic, germline, and hereditary.

After two years of work, the WHO published two documents: Human Genome Editing: A Framework for Governance and Human Genome Editing: Position Paper.

The Committee developed a series of recommendations in nine areas:

Leadership of WHO and its general direction

International collaboration for effective governance and oversight Human genome editing registries

Investigation international and medical travel Research and other illegal, unrecorded, unethical or unsafe activities The intellectual property

Education, commitment and empowerment Ethical values ​​and principles for use by WHO Review of recommendations.

Although the WHO recognizes that genomic editing, which involves alter human DNA, “Can help to diagnose faster and more accurate, get better treatments and prevent genetic disorders”, also admits that “there are risks.”

According Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist “These new reports from the WHO Expert Advisory Committee represent a leap forward in this rapidly emerging field of science.”

The recommendations

The governance framework recommended by the WHO offers recommendations concrete to face specific scenarios such as:

A hypothetical human genome-editing somatic clinical trial for sickle cell disease is proposed to be conducted in West Africa. A proposal for the use of somatic or epigenetic editing of the genome to improve sports performance. An imaginary country-based clinic with minimal oversight of hereditary human genome editing, offering these services to international clients after IVF and preimplantation genetic diagnosis.

Faced with these types of scenarios and according to the Committee’s analysis, the WHO recommends that clinical trials of genomic editing be reviewed and approved by research ethics committees and that the manipulation of the hereditary genome is only carried out in places with this type of supervisory entities.

WHO will convene a small committee of experts to create a registry of sites, including how to better monitor clinical trials using human genome editing technologies that are of concern.

It also plans to convene multisectoral stakeholders to develop an accessible mechanism for confidential reporting of concerns about the investigation of human genome editing and other possibly illegal, unrecorded, unethical and unsafe activities.

The genetic “scissors”

One of the earliest uses of human genome editing is to disease treatment and prevention.

However, its use raises ethical questions that presume the existence of solid compliance guidelines.

The technology that won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to researchers Emmanuelle Charpentier, from the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin; and Jennifer Doudna, Howard Huhges Medical Institute scientist and Gladstone Institutes principal investigator; opened the world debate.

A debate of years

The need for recommendations coordinated by WHO emerged in 2018.

In that year it was known that the Chinese biologist, He Jiankui, edited the genes of two human embryos to prevent them from contracting the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

In December of the same year, WHO established a multidisciplinary global advisory committee of experts.

(With information from . and WHO)