WHO declares end of second Ebola epidemic in Guinea

CONAKRI.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Y Guinea officially announced this Saturday the final of the second epidemic from ebola in this African country, a few months after the reappearance this disease defeated thanks to the experience gained between 2013 and 2016.

I have the honor to take the floor on this day of declaration of the end of the Ebola virus disease (in Guinea,) said the head of the WHO, Alfred Ki-Zerbo, during a ceremony in Nzérékoré (southeast), where the virus reappeared at the end of January.

I would like, on behalf of the State, to declare the end of the resurgence of the Ebola virus disease in the Republic of Guinea, “said the Guinean Minister of Health, Rémy Lamah.

According to a statement from the who released this Saturday, they registered 16 confirmed cases Y probable seven during this second epidemic on Guinea.

Eleven patients survived and 12 died.

The statement does not specify whether those 12 deaths all correspond to confirmed cases.

A previous balance provided by the WHO on Thursday reported five deaths.

The 2021 epidemic was quickly defeated compared to the previous one.

The 2013-2016 epidemic – considered the worst caused by the virus since it was detected in 1976 – appeared in Guinea and spread to neighboring Liberia and Sierra Leone, killing 11,300 people.

But, according to the WHO, this balance would be underestimated.