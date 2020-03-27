Roman Reigns out of Wrestlemania 36

Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 36 | WWE Universal Championship contender Roman Reigns will not be at Wrestlemania 36. Who can be his substitute?

Braun Strowman can fight Goldberg

With the absence of Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 36 the great event goes down several steps. Although his fighting level is not the best in the company, millions of people were willing to see Wrestlemania hoping that the older dog could finish with Goldberg and leave the show with the Universal Championship on his waist.

Roman Reigns is reported to be off the Wrestlemania 36 card. It was only a matter of time until WWE was affected by the coronavirus. WrestleMania 36 had to be moved to two nights without fans, and the recordings had to continue before the Performance Center closed. Now the company will have to deal with a talent that is not involved.

Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported that superstar Roman Reigns will not be fighting in his scheduled matchup facing WWE Universal Champion Goldberg. The Big Dog was not comfortable competing in it Performance center as a result of his battle against leukemia. To be immunocompromisedRoman Reigns did not want to risk his health.

WWE has thought of Braun Strowman to replace Roman Reigns in the fight for the Universal title. The solution was proposed by Vince McMahon himself, but fans would not agree with this change, especially when Braun Strowman has had a lot of problems recently on his social networks.

