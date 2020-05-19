One of the Disney animated films that was requested by fans, in addition to ‘Hercules’, to be adapted is the one that talks about the mythical city, so now that, apparently, it is already in development, there is a list of possible actresses who could be Milo in the live-action of ‘Atlantis’.

Although the film is not considered a Disney classic, it is one of the studio’s most beloved feature films, at least by fans.

A strange fact, is that initially the animated film did not have a great reception and its criticism was mixedYes, but over the years, fans began to consider it an unrecognized Disney classic, so its popularity has been increasing.

The film is set in 1914 and follows in the footsteps of Milo Thatch, a young academic who is determined to demonstrate the existence of the lost city of Atlantis.

For a long time there are some celebrities who have wanted to participate in the film, and others more than fans suggest, but there are five actors who could be Milo in the ‘Atlantis’ live-action.

On his way he meets Queen Kidagakash Nedakh, better known as Kida, the ruler of the empire of Atlantis you want, that its people prosper as it did in the past, since they fear that their culture will be lost.

The first of the actresses that could be Kida in the live-action of ‘Atlantis’ is Zendaya, who started her way at Disney and has shown interest in being a company princess, in the end her participation in the MCU as MJ, has made her gain popularity.

Zoë Kravitz, another fan favorite who could play the role well As he has shown great ability for action scenes, either as Angel Salvadore in ‘X-Men: First Class’, Toast in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and in the future as Catwoman in ‘The Batman’.

Among the actresses that could be Kida in the live-action of ‘Atlantis’, there is no other that meets the stereotype of the character as Ella Balinska, the actress who played Jane Kano in the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ movie.

The actress who played Beth Clarke in the series ‘This Is Us’, Rachel Hilson, is one of the young promises of Hollywood, something that counts a lot for Dinsey when selecting cast.

An actress who has proven to be quite profitable in Hollywood, is the Mexican Eiza González, who in films like ‘Alita’ or ‘Baby Driver’.

These are five options of actresses that could be Kira in the live-action of ‘Atlantis’, do you suggest any other?

You can also read: actors who could be Milo in the live-action of ‘Atlantis’.