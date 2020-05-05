The director of emergencies of the World Health Organization (WHO), Michael Ryan, described this Monday (04.05.2020) as “speculative” the statements by US authorities, including President Donald Trump himself, who claim to have Evidence that would demonstrate that the new coronavirus comes from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“We have not received any specific data or evidence from the US government about the suspected origin of the virus, so it remains speculative for us,” Ryan said in a news conference call from WHO headquarters in Geneva. The head of the Department of Emerging Diseases, Maria van Kerkhove, also spoke.

“The coronavirus circulates ancestrally among bats, it is something we know based on the genetic sequence of this virus. What we need to understand is which has been the animal that acted as an intermediary, that is, it was infected by bats and transmitted it to humans. Of all the evidence we have seen of all the genetic sequences that are available, and I think there are more than 15,000, this virus has a natural origin, “said the expert.

Science and Evidence

Although the US secret services consider the new coronavirus to be neither man-made nor genetically modified, although it does not formally exclude that it came from a laboratory, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that there was a “significant number” of evidence to the contrary. Trump has also noted that the virus emerged in a Wuhan lab.

“Like any organization based on evidence, we would like to receive all the information about the origin of the virus (…). If this data and evidence is available, it is up to the US government to decide whether and when to share it, but it is difficult for WHO to rule in the absence of information “to support this hypothesis,” said Michael Ryan.

“Science must be at the center. Science will find the answers, “added this official from the UN health agency.

