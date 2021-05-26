Telemundo Viviana Michel is part of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA.

In the history of the Exatlon United States competition program, romances have arisen between different athletes. Some have become in solid relationships that today even have a baby, as is the case of Jacobo García and Dayleen Santana, while others last the period of the season, as it was on another occasion what happened with Rafa Soriano and Dennhi Callú. Although everything indicates that in this latest installment, Soriano seems to have found love again, but this time with another athlete, the beloved Raquel Becker. They both kept their romance a secret until they got out of the competition and decided to shout it out to the world. “What I call happiness,” wrote Rafa when he met Raquel, in a video he posted on his Instagram stories.

The romances of the fifth season

In the fifth installment of Exatlon United States, the rumors in the different fan portals have taken a leading role where there has been speculation on different topics, with information that many times turns out to be true, and other times not so much. It really is that much has happened. Endless injuries, suspensions of nine athletes, the abrupt expulsion of two, and even romances, which never fail to make headlines when it comes to “the fiercest competition on the planet.”

Apart from Rafa Soriano and Raquel Becker, a relationship that has already been confirmed, there have been many rumors, such as a possible relationship between Karime Cabrera and Horacio Gutierrez Jr. and the latest comments emerged between two members of Team Famosos, the “hunter” Viviana Michel, and Puerto Rican boxer Jeyvier Cintrón.

Who conquered the heart of Viviana Michel?

Rumors recently emerged of another relationship, but this time both involved are wearing red shirts. The followers of Team Famosos noticed that Jeyvier Cintrón behaved in a very affectionate way with his partner Viviana Michel, and they even assured that they both had a relationship, even saying that Jeyvier would have been suspended for this romance that was allegedly taking place in the arenas of República Dominican.

But just by investigating a little we could know that Viviana Michel maintained a solid relationship with the player of the Club América Femenil, Susana Abundiz, they both shared a team and also their hearts. According to the Mexican media Debate, both athletes confirmed their romance last February 2020.

In fact, both shared on social networks when they formalized their relationship, in a drive-in movie theater. Abundiz thought they would go to see a movie, but on the screen was a video of Viviana Michel asking him to be his girlfriend. You can see more of the romantic request here.

Both spent a little more than a year of relationship where they shared photographs and moments together, although at the beginning of the quarantine to avoid the contagion and spread of COVID-19, they were separated for a short period of time, just to share a funny photo in past Halloween celebrations.

To this day, Viviana Michel remains one of Exatlon USA’s strongest athletes constantly advancing and scoring points for her team at a crucial stage of the competition.

