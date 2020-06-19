When there is a new increase in cases after they stabilized, one should speak more of “second peaks” than of second waves.

The appearance of new sources of contagion COVID-19, as recently detected in a large wholesale market in Beijing, does not necessarily mean that the pandemic is already entering a second waveToday, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Sometimes there are sporadic cases that when investigated lead to new foci, sometimes massive contagion events linked to meetings in closed rooms. They must be monitored to avoid a second peak of infections and to have to resort to confinement again, “said WHO Head of Health Emergencies, Mike Ryan.

The official insisted that new sources of contagion such as those detected in Germany, Singapore, China or South Korea, among other countries, “are not a second wave”, since they do not have to be associated with a community spread Generally, the most serious phase in an epidemic.

“You must show skill and speed to use the data from these sources of infection, take diagnostic measures and follow-up cases, along with other physical distancing, to do as much as possible with a minimum interruption of social life,” he explained. .

Ryan added that when there is a further increase in cases after they stabilized in low numbers, more should be said about “seconds spikes”Than second waves, which does not eliminate the risk that there will be resurgences of the pandemic in the autumn, or later.

“We should not be surprised by a possible resurgence in the number of cases, because people are still at risk of contracting the virus, and if it has the opportunity to return it will do so,” added the head of the WHO Department of Emerging Diseases, María Van Kerkhove.

The American expert insisted that states must “lift preventive measures carefully and reactivate them quickly if necessary.”

