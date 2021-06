GENEVA, Jun 18 (.) – The World Health Organization chief scientist said on Friday that the results of the initial trial of CureVac’s COVID-19 vaccine were disappointing.

The vaccine from German biotech firm CureVac was shown to be just 47% effective in the initial trial findings.

“It was disappointing to see the results from CureVac,” Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.

