Dexamethasone, a common, low-cost steroid, can save lives in critically ill patients from Covid. Clinical trials in the UK, University of Oxford

First effective treatment vs Covid

Regeneration, June 17, 2020. The World Health Organization celebrated the results of initial clinical trials in the United Kingdom showing that dexamethasone, a steroid, reduces mortality in severely coronavirus patients.

UN News noted that the common drug is the first proven treatment that reduces mortality in seriously ill patients with COVID-19.

World Health Organization celebrated scientific advancement that dexamethasone, a common and inexpensive steroid, can save lives of seriously ill patients.

Preliminary results

According to the preliminary results From the clinical trial, the treatment reduced death rates by about a third for ventilator patients.

And even in a fifth for those with only oxygen.

“This is the first proven treatment that reduces mortality in COVID-19 patients who require oxygen or ventilator support,” emphasized WHO director Tedros Adhanom.

Tedros enthusiastically pointed out: “..“Congratulations to the UK government, the University of Oxford and the many hospitals, researchers, patients and families who have contributed to this scientific advance.”

Medication under medical supervision

The UN news portal noted that the official He cautioned and cautioned that these medications should be used under medical supervision.

The benefits of dexamethasone were seen only in patients with severe symptoms who need respiratory assistance.

“We need more therapies that can be used to fight the virus, including those with milder symptoms.”Dr. Tedros said.

Pending the final results, WHO has begun to collect data from various clinical trials to strengthen understanding of this intervention.

Will update recommendations

– “Their recommendations on the treatment of COVID-19 will also be updated to reflect the findings”, he said.

These advances show the importance of international cooperation to accelerate research around the virus.

In 2021 there will be 2 billion doses of vaccine vs. Covid: WHO

WHO does not recommend mass testing in Mexico but focused. Approves specific measures at sites of risk of contagion and community brigades.

New epidemiological model in Mexico

Regeneration, June 18, 2020. The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes that millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines can be produced this year.

In addition, the agency trusted that 2021 2 billion doses are available, the agency’s team of scientists team leader Soumya Swaminathan said Thursday.

The WHO is drawing up plans to decide who should receive the doses first once a vaccine is approved, he said.

Seminar in Mexico

Jean Marc Gabastou WHO International Emergency Advisor noted that WHO is not in favor of mass testing in Mexico given the extension, populational and territorial complexity.

However, it considered feasible that through community health brigades, tests are carried out for early detection in areas of high contagion, for example, prisons, shelters or supply centers.

Among other issues the specialist stressed that there will come a time, when the inclusion of laboratory studies should also be considered to detect antibodies in the population against the coronavirus.

“Our Organization is not in favor of or does not recommend massive tests in a country as immense, as complex and as diverse as Mexico.“He indicated.

In fact detailed that we are not in a Caribbean Island, in which, eventually, we can have access to the entire population.

Targeted initiatives

But we are totally in agreement “with the ad hoc initiatives in the precincts and places of risk as Mexico City is proposing it,” he explained.

“In other words, a smart-test, but by no means blind and massive,” he noted.

The foregoing during the Virtual Seminar, COVID-19: Epidemiological Surveillance and use of Diagnostic Tests, organized by the National Institute of Public Health (lNSP).

New normal

José Luis Alomía Segarra, General Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, reported that, due to the gradual reopening of activities, the epidemiological model to detect cases of COVID-19 will adapt to the “new normal”.

Alomia pointed out innovation with environmental monitoring.

The same that will be focused on the detection of community cases, in such a way that the presence of Covid can be located as local as possible to implement early actions for the prevention and control of the disease.

“A model that allows us to continue with a series of indicators that generate timely alerting to modify these interventions or make new decisions, “he said.

That is to say, a model that will be focused on the community level, focused on risk groups.

Of course, the timely location of outbreaks for intervention, control and, at the time, mitigation, as part of all the actions we are carrying out, ”he explained.

No quick tests

For the Ministry of Health, so-called rapid tests should not be applied at this time, “Because they have very low sensitivity and are therefore inefficient.”

However, he assured that later, said tests could be used to control “Zero prevalence”.

Molecular biology

Fortunately, Mexico has been able to have sufficient financial viability to be able to count on molecular biology tests, which are carried out in a polymerase chain reaction », stated at the conference.

He clarified that said tests, both in their closed technique form, and in open technique. And they will be the ones we will continue to use for case diagnosis and surveillance epidemiological ”, he pointed out.

WHO confirms Hugo López-Gatell’s participation in the panel of experts

Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell will be part of said WHO expert group for four years.



Regeneration, June 12, 2020. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gattel as part of the panel of experts of the International Health Regulations in charge of the international body.

The epidemiologist graduated from UNAM, will integrate this group of experts for four years.

The president of the Public System of Radio Broadcasting of the Mexican State (SPR), Jenaro Villamil published the letter addressed to the Mexican official where the invitation made to the doctor is reaffirmed.

Dr. @HLGatell has just been confirmed by the WHO Director-General to join an expert panel of the International Health Regulations for 4 years.

Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Muller replied the information disseminated through Twitter and congratulated the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health.

Congratulations @HLGatell!

WHO’S INVITATION

In May, AMLO announced that it received the invitation of the world body, assured that this is a recognition “well deserved” for the epidemiologist.

López-Gatell spoke about this distinction and found that in 2013 he had already been nominated to belong to the WHO expert group for the design of epidemic responses.

However, “for some reason” the Mexican government headed by Enrique Peña Nieto did not approve it.

“… he had had the privilege of being nominated in 2013 and the consent of the Mexican government was requested and for some reason it was not achieved, the nomination is made by the Pan American Health Organization… », he specified.

The undersecretary thanked the WHO for the call, wrote that he would gladly accept the agency’s request.

After this achievement by the government of the Fourth transformation, the opposition asked the international health organizations to reconsider the invitation made to the undersecretary.