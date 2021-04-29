“Who cares about a # $% & which version of Conor shows up?”

Dustin Poirier is clear about his goal and convinced of his decisions, no matter what others think.

When it was confirmed that Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler would contest the vacant lightweight title, many thought the UFC was playing a bad game on Poirier. However, it immediately emerged that it was Dustin himself who had declined to contest the title.

Many people have criticized that ‘The Diamond’ prioritizes the financial side over the sports side, but he sees it differently.

“Yes, I was offered Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston. But I felt that in planning my career, this trilogy means a lot to me personally. But I feel like for mixed martial arts too. My personal goal is to beat Conor again. To continue being the # 1 contender, fight for the title and have the gold put on my waist. A beautiful story. As I have always said, I am not afraid to take different paths or face challenges. It is what it is. It is a business and that is the decision that I have made and I support it. I am excited for the future. “

Dustin is tired of hearing arguments defending Conor McGregor’s loss. Poirier does not lend himself to the game of whether this or that version of McGregor will appear in his next fight, and he makes it clear.

“And here we go again with the MMA show, right? Now we will see the motivated Conor, the Conor who will not be preparing for a boxing match, the Conor with the karate guard. Maybe he’ll grow his hair out and we’ll have a Conor in a ponytail. Who gives a shit? It’s a fight and I’m going to break my ass to be prepared. I’ll go in there and make things happen. I’m going to finish Conor again. On July 10 they are going to raise my hand and I am going to finish Conor McGregor, again. “

