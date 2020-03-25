While the national government analyzes restricting schedules and authorizations to leave the house and circulate on the street, the Buenos Aires city government explained who can request the special permission to circulate and how is the device to enter the Federal Capital for the 13 enabled accesses.

After this morning there were long delays and endless lines of cars at the main entrances to the City, from the Unified Command of Federal Forces of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security, they explained how the operation will work and where the form is completed to circulate through the streets of Buenos Aires.

Permission to enter is obtained from a special page that the City government assigned to the coronavirus. The necessary requirements include personal data, workplace data and the reasons for requesting the transit permit.

In addition, those who request authorization sign under oath that the information contained in said form “They are truthful, real and complete without omitting or falsifying any data that they must contain, being a faithful expression of the truth”.

Only when the request is confirmed (CANNOT REACH WITH PRINTING THE ORDER) and the attached information is verified, the workers will receive the authorization that must be exhibited to the security authorities that request it on the street. The authorities clarified that if the information is verified to be false, criminal actions will be taken.

Likewise, the permit does not exempt from compliance, when appropriate, the obligation established by the Ministry of Labor that establishes that “Employers must provide personnel who must continue to provide certification tasks to be exhibited in the event of a request by police controls, stating the name, telephone number and other information that allows proper identification of the company; name, document number and address of the worker, his qualification as essential personnel and address of the workplace“

As explained by the Unified Command of Federal Forces of the City Security Ministry, the operation at the checkpoints will be as follows:

–Left lanes only for health and safety personnel, who will have free entry (they must not show any credential).

–Right lanes for public transport and food, which will also have unrestricted passage as well as safety and health.

–Central lanes will be for vehicles that have the permit authorized by the City Government.

What activities can request permission

Those who can request the exception include health workers, migrations, the Armed Forces, firefighters, meteorological service; those that participate in the chain of production, supply, storage or distribution of food and / or pharmaceutical products; and those who carry out their work in basic service companies (electric power, gas, waste collection and others).

Other essential activities include the highest authorities of governments (National, provincial, municipal), people who work in financial entities; in production, storage, transportation, distribution or sale of fuel; surveillance, laundry, garbage and press and communication services; assistance from the elderly and funeral service personnel, among others.

During the six days of mandatory isolation, the City Police carries 214 detainees and others 717 people were delayed in different situations for violating the total quarantine decreed last Friday.

To control its correct compliance, the Buenos Aires government deployed a security operation led by the City Police along with Firefighters, Prevention Agents, Aid Guard, Civil Defense, Government Control Agency and Traffic Agents.

This Wednesday 111 controls were deployed at the access points to the City and since Friday, 30,235 people, 18,176 cars and 2,762 motorcycles were controlled, with a balance of 52 hijacked vehicles.

In terms of mobility, this morning the Buenos Aires highways registered a 69% drop in traffic according to AUSA data, between 6 and 9 o’clock. At that time 15,734 vehicles circulated, while last Wednesday 50,760 traveled.

In addition, since March 16, which was implemented line 147 To report the quarantine violation, 7,332 complaints were handled that came through calls, the APP and the web.

1,128 night inspections were also carried out since March 13, which led to 15 closed premises (2 clubs and 13 bars).