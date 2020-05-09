The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET), which has just launched its website as a prologue to a technological project to which the E-Tennis player app and the Global Tennis Platform (PGT) will be added in the coming days, has published a protocol, prepared with the Higher Sports Council, for the return to training and the restart of federated and professional competitions from the entry into the so-called phase 1 of the lack of confinement due to the Covid-19 disease, on Monday, May 11.

But before offering some aspects of this protocol, we are going to describe who can enter a tennis court from Monday, May 11, after the decision and publication of the Government of Spain. 28 complete provinces, Ceuta, Melilla and a large part of Tarragona, that is, only 51% of the Spanish population, will enter phase 1 or initial deconfinition.

The whole communities that advance are: Aragón, Asturias, Baleares, Canarias, Cantabria, Extremadura, Galicia, Murcia, Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Ceuta and Melilla.

They also enter phase 1 the provinces of Almería, Cádiz, Córdoba, Jaén, Huelva and Seville, in Andalusia; Cuenca and Guadalajara in Castilla-La Mancha. And, despite the fact that their regions do not leave phase 0, they do go through phase 1 to 26 areas in Castilla y León, 4 in Catalonia and 10 in the Valencian Community, which are: Muñicos (Ávila), Sedano, Valle de Losa, Quintanar de la Sierra, Espinosa de los Monteros, Pampliega and Valle de Mena, in Burgos; Trouts, Matallana de Torío and Riaño, in León; Torquemada (Palencia), Robleda, Aldeadávila de la Ribera, Lumbrales and Miranda del Castañar, in Salamanca; San Pedro Manrique (Soria), Alaejos, Mayorga and Esguevillas de Esgueva, in Valladolid; and Alta Sanabria, Carbajales de Alba, Tábara, Santibáñez de Vidriales, Alcañices, Corrales del Vino and Villalpando, in Zamora.

Campo de Tarragona, Tierras del Ebro, Alto Pirineo y Arán, in Catalonia; Alcoy, Denia, Marina Baixa, Elda, Orihuela and Torrevieja, in Alicante; Vinaroz (Castellón) and Requena, Xátiva-Ontinyent and Gandía, in Valencia; within the Valencian Community.

Thus, from Monday, May 11, the inhabitants of those 28 provinces and those other 40 specified places can play tennis on the court.

Enter phase 1 or initial of the so-called de-escalation suppose: the opening of open-air sports facilities without contact (tennis, for example), without public assistance; Individual sports activities are also allowed, by appointment in sports centers, which do not involve physical contact or the use of changing rooms. As for professionals, “medium training” is authorized in professional leagues and high-performance centers.

Regarding specialized stores, small shops can open, less than 400 square meters, without the need to make an appointment, yes, “in strict security conditions”, with a limited capacity of 30% and a minimum distance of 2 meters between clients. When this is not possible, only the permanence of a single client will be allowed. It should also establish a schedule of preferential attention for people over 65 years.

On the other hand, remain in phase 0, at least until Monday, May 18 with a new review of the health situation (but it would be until Monday, May 25): the provinces of Malaga and Granada (Andalusia), Albacete, Ciudad Real and Toledo (Castilla-La Mancha), all the provinces of Castilla y León, except for the 26 related places; all of Catalonia, with the exception of zones 4 described; the entire Community of Madrid and the Valencian Community, in this case less the 10 areas announced.

In that phase 0 is allowed, in professional sports, the individual training of federated athletes and professional leagues. And in non-professional majority sport, contactless sports activity (cycling, running, skating, surfing, etc.) is allowed provided it is individually and with adequate protection (distance, mask when possible …), without leaving of the municipal term and within the time bands established by the Government, from 6:00 to 10:00 and from 20:00 to 23:00, except in municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants where there is no time limit. And the shops still cannot open fully, but with a request from client to client.

Until, at least, after phase 3, from June 22 travel outside the province or island of residence is not allowed, and in any case, it can be done to provinces that are in the same phase.

Regarding the start of phase 1, the RFET has released a guide, which was produced jointly with the CSD, to establish the protocol of return to training and federated and professional competitions, protocol contained in Resolution 4837 of May 4, 2020 of the CSD presidency, which, however, is subject to the health evolution of the pandemic.

The measurements collected are mandatory compliance and are intended only for high-level athletes (DAN), professional athletes, federated athletes, federations, sports clubs and entities, and sports or federative technical personnel. In this way, CSD and RFET pursue “the reactivation of sports while maintaining health security, activating measures that guarantee the lowest risk in the development of professional, high-level and federated sports, mitigating the appearance of new cases and their spread.

Sports clubs and entities will be responsible for the necessary availability of health and safety material referred to in this CSD protocol.

The RFET recommends that sports clubs or entities request a Responsibility Commitment signed by athletes who use their facilities, in which they show that they have not been in contact with people infected in the last 14 days, that they do not have symptoms such as cough, fever, changes in taste or smell, or being a person belonging to the risk groups ”.

Saying The protocol is divided into four phases, the specifications of which will be adapted over time and will be communicated as they progress.

Phase 1, called individual or basic training, will kick off for many on Monday, May 11. Its duration can be variable and it maintains confinement in the domicile, sports residence or temporary accommodation. The RFET has prepared and distributed informative material with recommendations on the practice of tennis in this phase 1 to the regional federations and clubs.

Between the main issues within phase 1We can highlight the following: the opening of clubs, sports entities and training centers is allowed, as long as the conditions set forth in the CSD protocol are met; DAN (those who meet the conditions set by Royal Decree 971/2007 of July 13) recognized by the CSD itself, professional athletes (included in Royal Decree 1006/1985 of June 26) and federated athletes; being excluded, in principle, the rest of non-federated athletes.

They can also reopen on Monday, May 11, with phase 1, tennis schools; although only to teach and receive classes, exclusively in individual tennis, since in this period only a maximum of two players per court are allowed.

To see all the details of measures for the reopening of clubs and entities (cleaning, disinfection, protection material, access controls, prohibited or limited services, etc.) and the assistance of athletes (masks, gloves, distance, etc.) .) It is convenient to consult www.rfet.es.

Thus, the majority of Spanish tennis players (concentrated in the 22 provinces that remain in phase 0, between those of Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Madrid, Castile and León, the two Andalusians and the three Castilian La Mancha) will not be able to enter the court on May 11. And this despite the fact that tennis is an individual sport and of evident distance between the practitioners, which frames it among those with a very low risk of Covid-19 contagion, as stated by the accredited Italian specialized tabloid Gazzetta dello Sport, after the study carried out by the Polytechnic of Turin for the Italian National Olympic Committee (tennis gives the lowest values ​​together with artistic gymnastics); and as the authorities in England foresee, where golf and tennis seem to be pioneers in the de-escalation call.

Recommendations for the practice of Tennis after COVID-19