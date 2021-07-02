Who can knock out Ngannou? Stephen Thompson has a candidate

Stephen Thompson | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC

Francis Ngannou has been a force to be reckoned with, ever since he made his UFC debut, the Cameroonian has never lost a single fight by knockout or submission. All of his defeats have been by decision.

After almost 6 years since its debut, won the heavyweight championship at UFC 260, at the beginning of this year. The “Predator” defeated Stipe Miocic in the rematch with a brutal KO with a powerful blow in the second round.

Before the fight with Miocic, Ngannou was known only as a savage striker. Many believed that he had no technical aspect to his game. However, during his fight against Miocic showed an elite takedown defense along with hitting.

His dominance and terrifying demeanor have made everyone wonder if he will ever be defeated. On the other hand, the UFC welterweight, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, broke down the current landscape of the heavyweight division and named “that” fighter who, in his opinion, could defeat Ngannou.

Thompson named the recent heavyweight sensation, Ciryl Gane, as the man who can give trouble to Ngannou’s championship reign.

«Ciryl Gane looked great in her last fight. I think he’s probably one of the only guys who can at least beat him [a Ngannou]… in addition to another fight with Stipe if it ever happens«

Thompson then explained why he felt like Gane might be the one to beat Ngannou:

“Francis Ngannou has really worked on his takedown defense. Y a guy his size and strength is going to be very hard to take down. Therefore, it is going to have to be someone standing up. Y Win is the guy. I think I could do it. Possibly. We will never know. But, I think he has a good chance like anyone.

