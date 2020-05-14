The advance of the new coronavirus pandemic in Brazil puts in doubt the realization of the municipal elections scheduled for this year. Millions of voters they must go to the polls in October to choose mayors and councilors. As it is not yet known how long the disease will last or how big it will be, authorities have been talking about the issue with caution.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who will assume the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) at the end of this month, admits the possibility of put off votes until December, but rules out extending mandates.

However, the final decision is up to Congress, since the date of the elections is determined by the Federal Constitution.

Who can decide to postpone the 2020 elections?

It is up to the National Congress, through a Draft Constitution Amendment (PEC), approve a possible new date for the elections. That’s because it’s the Constitution which determines the polling date.

According to article 29 of the Constitution, the election for mayors, deputy mayors and councilors must be held “on the first Sunday of October of the year preceding the end of the term of those who must succeed”. As the term of the elected politicians in 2016 ends at the end of this year, the vote for the first round is scheduled for October 4th.

In the case of municipalities with more than 200 thousand voters, the text predicts that the second round, if any, should be held on the last Sunday of October. In 2020, it will be the 25th.

The TSE is the highest body of the electoral justice, responsible for coordinating, together with Regional Electoral Courts (TREs), the elections in the country. However, it is up to him to only execute the rules determined by Constitution and by law 9.504 / 1997, which establishes the rules for claims.

The agency has kept the dates of the electoral calendar. The deadline for requesting registration, transfer or revision of the security voter ended May 6 – 150 days before the date of the election, as determined by law 9.504 / 1997. To circumvent the closing of notaries electoral due to the coronavirus pandemic, the TREs needed to open services over the internet to ensure that citizens were not harmed and were able to vote this year.

On twitter, Luís Roberto Barroso stressed that a possible change of date for elections must be decided by deputies and senators. “If necessary put off, the TSE will speak with the Congress, who is responsible for deliberating on the theme “, wrote the minister.

Although there is a real possibility of postponing the elections, nothing has yet been decided. I have stated that, in June, based on medical and health data, we will have a defined framework. If necessary to postpone, the TSE will speak with Congress, which is responsible for deliberating on the topic. – Luís Roberto Barroso (@LRobertoBarroso) May 12, 2020

When can an eventual postponement of the elections be decided?

Barroso has indicated that the TSE should discuss the issue in June, when he expects the progress of dacovid-19 to be more “defined”.

Behind the scenes, party leaders discuss what to do with the electoral calendar. According to the Column of Estadão, the idea of ​​postponing the election to November or December is gaining strength.

If the Congress decide to change the date of elections, it is necessary to approve a PEC to change the Constitution. The text must be presented by a third of the federal deputies or senators, by the President of the Republic or by more than half of the legislative assemblies of the States.

The bill must be discussed and voted on in two rounds, both in the House and in the Senate. It is approved if it obtains three fifths of support from deputies (308 votes) and senators (49 votes).

