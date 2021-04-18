Who can be hurt by the global minimum tax?

One of the main themes of the last two weeks has been the global minimum tax, which should theoretically put an end to “tax injustices”. What few take into account is that in the US they are the most interested, since it will allow them receive money from your largest and most profitable companies without fear that they will transfer their earnings or their headquarters elsewhere.

This would eliminate any advantage for tax havens and countries with low tax rates like Ireland. The latter are surely going to oppose the initiative.

What is also true is that said proposal give all countries a new right to tax a share of global profits generated by the world’s largest multinationals based on the share of sales in their countries. In other words, large companies will not be able to operate in a country without paying taxes there.

Investors expect taxes to be offset by spending and a fast-growing economy

Although everyone knows it very well, it is necessary to remember once again that Biden needs to somehow finance his future infrastructure package and raising taxes is considered the main initiative. Under his proposal, Corporation Tax will rise from 21% to 28%, while capital gains for those who earn more than $ 1 million a year could rise from 21% to 39.6%. And people who earn more than $ 400,000 will pay 39.6% from 37%.

The question is: Why does the market hardly react? This is largely due to the fact that investors expect taxes to be offset by spending and a fast growing economy. However, history shows that companies that pay low tax rates on foreign earnings are particularly vulnerable.

According to a study by Barrons, many of these companies will not benefit much from internal fiscal spending, which will make them doubly vulnerable. Overall, the S&P 500 could reduce earnings by 7.4% of the planned tax increase, provided the plan is adopted in its current form.

On special danger there are companies in information technology, communications services, finance, consumer discretionary rights, and health care. To be more precise, high-risk companies include Lam Research, Amgen, Western Union, Illumina, and Apple.

*** Igor Kuchma is an analyst at Trading View