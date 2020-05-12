Who can be Drew McIntyre’s rival in WWE Backlash? According to Dave Meltzer, the company would already have chosen the rival for the Scot.

Who can be Drew McIntyre’s rival in WWE Backlash?

This past Sunday we could see Drew McIntyre defeat Seth Rollins in a WWE title match at Money in the Bank.

Seeing the end of the match it seems clear that the rivalry between the two fighters has ended, something that leaves this story as quite bland with everything that could have been done about it. But in WWE he has decided to push forward.

Now it’s Backlash’s turn and although yesterday we saw how Drew McIntyre was using the new rule of inviting a fighter from another brand, and challenged Baron Corbin to a RAW match next week actually It is not intended that a Blue Mark fighter challenge Drew McIntyre in Backlash.

As Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on the Wrestling Observer radio show have commented this morning, The company would plan to give Lashley a shot at the title at the next PPV on June 14.

Yesterday we saw a forceful Lashley again in his fight against Humberto Carrillo, and the company is creating him as this new rival of Drew McIntyre with the help of MVP that can give the fighter that mike that Lashley so lacks.

