who can attend and how to sign up

A woman walks alone along the Benidorm promenade. (Photo: Juan Zamora / SOPA Images / LightRocket via .)

As summer approaches, the desire to travel increases. Older people have been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and now, once vaccinated, they want to be able to make a getaway.

If nothing goes wrong, Imserso trips will return after the summer after a year in which the program was canceled by the covid. This was recently announced by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, and the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra.

The Government is currently working on updating this popular economic travel program to adapt it to the health situation, which will include news compared to other editions. Approximately 900,000 people benefit each year from these trips at a reduced price to the Mediterranean coast, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and the interior of the Peninsula.

The great challenge to resume this travel program was to ensure the safety of the participants. Thanks to the rapid advance of vaccination in the population, the vast majority of potential participants will be immunized by the summer.

Currently, 88.8% of those over 50 have received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 49.4% already have the complete schedule, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. Vaccination is close to 100% for those over 80 years of age.

The departments of Maroto and Belarra are already finalizing the last fringes for the Council of Ministers to approve the authorization of spending at the meeting to be held this Tuesday and a week later the public tender is launched.

Who can participate?

If there are no changes compared to previous editions, participants in the program have to meet some of these requirements:

To be …

