The vital minimum income is one of the new measures of the Government to help those people who are in a situation of vulnerability and that has materialized earlier than expected given the coronavirus crisis. This Social Security benefit will be for families intended for those households that live in a vulnerable situation. It is intended to be a help to cope with this extreme period that many families are experiencing. The requirements to be able to access it have been disclosed to lay the foundations for this minimum vital income.

The requirements to request the minimum vital income

As it appears from the draft, the conditions will be given to request this minimum vital income: “when the monthly average of the set of income and annual income corresponding to the year prior to the year in which the application is presented is less than the monthly amount of the guaranteed income that corresponds according to the modality and composition of the coexistence unit. ”

This income will suppose an amount that will go from 462 euros for single-person households to 1,015 euros in the case of those families that are made up of two adults with more than two minors in charge. It will be necessary to present the civil registry family book to verify the type of family in question, adapting the amount of income to each of them. They will be able to benefit from this income: “single-person households, those made up of two or more adults without children and the family nuclei of two or more adults with dependent children.”

The summary of the main requirements to be able to request the minimum vital income are these three essential points to be able to access this Social Security benefit.

The annual income to the previous rent results in a monthly average of income and rents less than the monthly amount of the guaranteed rent, depending on the type of family.

Have legal and effective residence in Spain, and have had it continuously and uninterruptedly for at least the year prior to the date of filing the application

Be over 23 years old and under 65 years old.

This measure, which initially should be temporary, will be fixed. The aim is to eradicate extreme poverty by helping those most vulnerable families. The coronavirus has accelerated the way of providing this benefit, which was one of those on the table with the formation of the new government. With a country immersed in one of the harshest socio-economic crises in its history, this income will be a reality in a few weeks helping over a million of households.