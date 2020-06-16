© .

Incentive check: who can access the second payment?

Hopes for a second stimulus check are not over. Not even the recovery in the unemployment rate in the United States in May, it can prevent further negotiations on the possibility of a second round of payments.

And is that there are already many who have spoken in favor of providing greater direct aid to all Americans, including President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who admitted to considering the Democratic proposal.

Despite this, we still will not have many details and negotiations are paused until at least after Independence Day on July 4.So it would be until the middle of that month that the package is finalized with a new round of direct payments for Americans.

Who would apply for the second check?

In the event that the law proposed by the Democrats is carried out, which is unlikely according to the experts because it is a lot of money that is managed and because neither Trump nor the Republicans agree so much, these would be the beneficiaries.

-Dependents of 17 years

-Single Workers who earn less than $ 75,000

-Couples who earn less than $ 120,000

-Families for each child would receive $ 1,200 dollars for each child (maximum 3)

-ITIN workers

One of the differences with the CARES Law is the fact that this time if immigrants are included, a situation that may still change in the coming days, since the Republicans do not agree that they should apply.