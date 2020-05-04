The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO),Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has asked countries toinvestments in soap, access to water and disinfectants “drastically” increaseBecause the Covid-19 pandemic, like other infections, has shown that the simple act of washing your hands can be the difference between life and death.

“It remains one of the most important public health measuresto protect people, families and communities against Covid-19, and many other diseases, “said Tedros at a press conference, on the occasion of the celebration, on Tuesday, of the Day of Hand Hygiene.

Also, he continues, if you want to stop Covid-19 or any other source of infection, you have tokeeping health workers “safe”s, and increase investments for these products. That said, he has insisted on the importance of continuing to detect, isolate, test, treat and trace every contact in a confirmed case.

“This virus will be with us for a long time,and we must come together to develop and share the tools to overcome it. In the coming weeks and months,we will need much moreto meet the demand for personal protective equipment, medical oxygen and other essential supplies, “he emphasized.

In this sense, Tedros has reported that at the end of this week,WHO will launch its updated Strategic Response and Preparedness Plan, which will provide an update on the resources WHO needs to support the international response and national action plans until the end of 2020.

“We will prevail through national unity and global solidarity.The antidote to this virus is national unity and global solidarity. The antidote to this virus is the human spirit “, he has settled.

Confirmed animal origin of coronavirus

Furthermore, the WHO has ditched the versions that indicate that the coronavirus causing Covid-19 originated in a laboratory in China, confirming thatthis pathogen “is of animal origin”, contrary to what the United States Government has been saying for days.

“The coronaviruscirculates ancestrally among bats, is something we know based on the genetic sequence of this virus. What we need to understand is what has been the animal that acted as an intermediary, that is, it was infected by bats and transmitted it to humans, “said the head of the WHO Department of Emerging Diseases, Maria Van Kerkhove.

The president of United States,Donald trump, has publicly said that the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus originated ina Wuhan laboratory(place of the first epidemic outbreak), which this Sunday reaffirmed his Secretary of State,Mike Pompeo, who added that the government has “an enormous amount of evidence” of this.

