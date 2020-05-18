Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 17, 2020, p. a11

Geneva. The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledged that it will not be easy to make the Olympic Games, postponed until next year in Tokyo, a safe experience after the pandemic.

At a joint press conference with the International Olympic Committee, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged national unity and global solidarity to combat the coronavirus before the Games, which should have been postponed and would bring together athletes from 200 countries. .

The Olympics opening ceremony is now scheduled for July 23, 2021. The IOC and organizers in Japan heeded the WHO recommendation in March and agreed to the one-year postponement. We hope Tokyo will be the place where humanity gathers after triumphing over Covid, Tedros said at WHO headquarters.

It is in our hands, but it will not be easy. If we do our best, especially with national unity and global solidarity, I think it is possible.

About 11 thousand athletes would compete in the Japanese capital. The Games would also be attended by numerous coaches and assistants from the delegations, who would also stay in the Olympic Village, a complex of 5,600 apartments facing Tokyo Bay.

Health experts, including in Japan, have questioned how the Olympic Games, which involve competitions in 33 sports, can be carried out before an effective and comprehensive vaccination program has been implemented.

No one can, at this time, give a reliable answer on what the world will be like in July 2021, acknowledged IOC President Thomas Bach. It is too early to start speculating on different scenarios and what might be needed at the time.

Tedros and Bach signed a renewed work agreement between the two organizations, which seeks to promote sport to governments as part of an active and healthy way of life.

.