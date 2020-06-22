The World Health Organization (WHO) celebrated on Monday the findings of dexamethasone as a method to combat Covid-19 in critically ill patients, at the same time that it requested an increase in the production of said drug worldwide.

“Although the data is still preliminary, the recent finding that the steroid dexamethasone has life-saving potential for critically ill Covid-19 patients gave us a much-needed reason to celebrate,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. , after analyzing initial clinical trials conducted in the United Kingdom, which show that dexamethasone can save the lives of patients who are seriously ill with Covid-19.

Media briefing on # COVID19 with @DrTedros

Ghebreyesus added that the next step would be “to increase production and rapidly and equitably distribute dexamethasone throughout the world, focusing on where it is most needed.”

The hierarchy of the WHO also assured that dexamethasone is an inexpensive drug and that it has many manufacturers around the world “who we trust can speed up production.”

During the press conference, the official assured that said body records 8.8 million Covid-19 infections and 465 thousand deaths worldwide.

Although many countries have initiated opening activities in their cities, the WHO is concerned that “some countries continue to see a rapid increase in cases and deaths.”

“We continue to urge all countries to duplicate the fundamental public health measures that we know are working. Finding and testing suspicious cases works. Isolate and care for sick works. Work tracking and quarantine contacts. Protecting health workers works, “recommended the WHO director.

The first tests

A group of experts from the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, verified through clinical trials that dexamethasone reduces mortality by one third in critically ill patients of Covid-19, in addition to having a strong anti-inflammatory effect.

Oxford University researcher Martin Landray said at the time that the clinical trial started in March.

Oxford University researcher Martin Landray said at the time that the clinical trial started in March.

For the clinical trial, 2,104 patients were randomized, who were administered six milligrams of dexamethasone once a day for ten days.

Preliminary results showed that for patients who could only breathe with the help of an artificial respirator, dexamethasone reduced deaths by 35 percent.

After the announcement of the properties of said drug to counteract Covid-19, the British government announced that it would implement the use of dexamethasone to treat severely coronavirus patients.