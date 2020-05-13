The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asked this Tuesday, 13, for a global ceasefire as a way to fight the new coronavirus pandemic. The day after a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) maternity hospital in Afghanistan suffered an attack that left more than 20 dead, including health professionals, mothers and babies, Tedros said health and peace must go together.

“I was shocked by the attack. Civilians and professionals should never be a target. The transformation of health into a weapon is harmful to everyone. We need peace for health and health for peace. And we need it now. I ask everyone to leave the politics aside and give priority to a global ceasefire to end the pandemic. Every day without a ceasefire, more people die unnecessarily, “said the director.

According to WHO director of operations Michael Ryan, the coronavirus may have come to stay, as well as HIV, without any prediction of eradication. If science develops an effective vaccine against covid-19, it must be made accessible to everyone so that there is a possibility of eliminating the virus.

“HIV never left, but we found treatment and prevention methods. People are not scared as before, we can offer them a healthy life. We need to be realistic, there are no promises and dates. We have control over the future, but that requires resources and community support, “warned Ryan. Tedros reinforced: “The trajectory is in our hands”.

The entity’s technical director, Maria Van Kerkhove, clarified doubts about the lockdown. It is a series of restrictive measures, and not just a specific act, he explained. The epidemiologist also stressed that this type of isolation does not represent closing an entire country. “Countries need to detect cases quickly and take appropriate action. Lockdown does not mean everything or nothing,” he said.

Prison alert

The WHO released a note on Tuesday in which it called the attention of political leaders to the vulnerability of prisoners and other persons deprived of their liberty during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The agency warned that it is urgent to take all preventive measures to protect the group and prevent the spread of covid-19 in prisons.

Among the guidelines, WHO reinforces the need to establish an updated coordination system that involves Health and Justice, keeps chain employees well informed and ensures respect for the human rights of all those involved. The organization asks government officials to consider restricting prisons, including those that take place before the trial. “Overcrowding affects health, safety, hygiene and human dignity,” said Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

In addition, the health agency said that all detention and compulsory rehabilitation centers should be closed during the period. According to WHO, there is no evidence of the effectiveness of these sites in the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

