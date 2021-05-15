WHO calls for delaying the vaccination of children and adolescents to donate vaccines to countries that need them

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has asked the countries that are analyzing the possibility of starting to vaccinate against Covid-19 children and adolescents who reconsider this intention and, therefore, donate your vaccines to the Covax mechanism so that the regions that need them most can access them.

“A handful of rich countries, which bought most of the vaccine supply, are now vaccinating lower-risk groups. I understand that some want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge you to reconsider. and instead donate vaccines to Covax, since in low- and lower-middle-income countries, the supply of vaccines has not been enough even to immunize health professionals, “said Tedros, after acknowledging that this week you have already been vaccinated with the first dose.

And it is that, currently only 0.3 percent of vaccine supply goes to low-income countries, so the WHO leader has warned that “drip vaccination is not an effective strategy” to share a virus like the one that causes Covid-19.

Difficult situation in Southeast Asia

In this sense, Tedros has highlighted the situation in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Egypt where cases of contagion and hospitalizations due to coronavirus are increasing Furthermore, only in the Americas region 40 percent of all deaths from this cause were recorded last week.

“The Covid-19 It has already cost more than 3.3 million lives and we are on track for the second year of this pandemic to be much more deadly than the first. Saving lives and livelihoods with a combination of public health measures and vaccination, not one or the other, is the only way out of the pandemic “, has emphasized the director general of the WHO.

That being said, Tedros welcomed the announcement of new agreements involving the transfer of technology and the exchange of technical knowledge between international manufacturers to increase vaccine production.