The debate between guaranteeing security and reactivating

the economy is a “false dichotomy” and countries must remain vigilant even

although they are willing to ease the restrictions put in place to combat

coronavirus pandemic, an Organization official said Thursday

World Health (WHO).

According to the director of the WHO for the Pacific

Occidental, Takeshi Kasai, the reopening of the economy should not be accelerated and

it should be done with caution.

The new coronavirus, causing the COVID-19 disease, can become an endemic virus and, therefore, “never leave,” said the director of Health Emergencies at the World Health Organization (WHO), Mike Ryan. .

The world must “create a new normality in

that we do not have to choose between health and lifestyle, “he added.

Countries must strengthen their systems

and adopt measures for the early detection, isolation and tracing of

contacts, and ensure they are ready for the possibility of an outbreak

large-scale community outreach, Kasai noted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that all countries analyze the cases of pneumonia at the end of 2019.

If there is a spike in cases, governments should

are prepared to re-adopt strict measures since all the

Population is in danger until a vaccine is developed, he said.

Jipapad and the region of Eastern Samar, where he lives

half a million people, has not registered cases of coronavirus, unlike

from neighboring provinces, said Governor Ben Evardone.

WHO Executive Director for Health Emergencies, Mike Ryan, stressed that the United States has not shared with the organization the evidence it claims to have.

All the emergency shelters had been transformed

in quarantine centers with medical equipment for outbreaks, but now

could have to re-adapt to their original function if a large number of

People need them, Evardone told the AP.

