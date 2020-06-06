The new summer schedule of eight European events could threaten the dominance of Mercedes

Ross Brawn has warned that only these GP could be worth as World Cup

Formula 1 is in an unprecedented historical moment, where it will celebrate eight races in a period of ten weekends without knowing if there will be more races or what the 2020 World Cup will be like. To what extent will Ferrari and Red Bull have more possibilities of close the hegemony of Mercedes?

After harvesting – almost comfortably – the past six championships for both drivers and teams – and even a few pit stops – Mercedes’ dominance seemed to be far from being finished in 2020 with the unexpected introduction of DAS last year. season.

A never-before-seen global catastrophe would have to happen if the silver arrows were not to roam around 2020 as they have been doing since 2014. But it is possible that it has indeed happened.

The global pandemic of COVID-19 has forced F1 to delay the start of the 71st season to July and, right now, it is unknown if there will be more than eight races in 2020, so the sport director of the category Ross Brawn, has already warned that only with these eight appointments, we would have the World Cup and the consequent champion.

The shorter the World Cup, as a basic theory, the worse for Mercedes. The longer the contest lasts, the less chance will count and for Mercedes, having the advantage they have, it will be more favorable to renew their titles.

However, in this case we will not focus so much on the duration of the championship, since we still do not know when it will end, but we will analyze which are the six circuits chosen by F1 to verify this start of the 2020 season. And the performances of the first three teams in them since the introduction of the 2017 regulations.

A DIFFERENT CALENDAR

In less than a month, on Sunday July 5, we will have the first race of the 2020 season in Austria and in a back-to-back format – consecutively, in short – we will have a second race at the Red Bull Ring the following Weekend.

Without rest, on July 19 F1 will move to Hungary for the third race. Weekend in between, the back-to-back of the two Silverstone races will come to land later, on August 16, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The fourth weekend of August there will be a break – where the Indianapolis 500 Miles will be organized – and then there will come the already classic back-to-back of Spa-Francorchamps and Monza.

This is the end of the calendar we know from 2020. In principle, before the month of July arrives, more dates will be announced and it seems unimaginable that F1 will not visit Russia, China, Vietnam, the United States, Bahrain and / or Abu Dhabi this year . However, teams must be ready for these eight races to be all they are going to fight for in 2020.

AUSTRIA, LOCAL TERRITORY

The first two races of the season will be at the Red Bull Ring, the Austrian GP and the Styrian GP. If you re-read what the Spielberg circuit is called, you will probably know which Top 3 team benefits from this.

No one has coughed up Max Verstappen – perhaps a little Charles Leclerc last year – on the circuit that is owned by his team in recent seasons. The Dutchman won in 2019 in Austria after finishing seventh in the first corner, to repeat the success he had also in 2018. In 2017, 33 made a ‘zero’, but it was due to a chain accident in the first corner in which he also Fernando Alonso was affected.

Either way, with a Renault engine or a Honda engine, the Red Bull car works in Austria. Verstappen knows how to dominate at Spielberg, and it’s a circuit that brings bad memories to Mercedes. Hamilton has not been on the podium, if at all, in the past three seasons. In 2018 Mercedes starred in an unprecedented double mechanical abandonment at the Red Bull Ring.

If things go as planned, this first Spielberg back-to-back clearly benefits Red Bull and Ferrari over Mercedes.

© LAT Images

HUNGARY, MORE GOOD NEWS FOR VERSTAPPEN

The third consecutive race will be at the Hungaroring, a circuit where Max Verstappen achieved his first Formula 1 Pole last year, although the race was taken by Lewis Hamilton who has been conquering Hungary for two consecutive years.

The truth is that except for 2019, the previous results of Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in Hungaroring are … discreet. It is also true that the Honda engine may have benefited them and that they have starred in mechanical failures in Hungary, so far being the 11th or 12th appointment of the season. Being now the third, there will be no reliability failures and if we believe what we saw in 2019, Red Bull should be at the height of Mercedes, which seeing its performance in 2019 in the slow sectors, should be the favorites.

Be that as it may, and without counting too much this time with Ferrari, that Hungary is among the six circuits selected for the new calendar, it is good news for Red Bull and bad news for Mercedes, who would have preferred to have France before Hungary, to give an example .

© Sutton Images

GREAT BRITAIN, THERE IS ONLY ONE KING

The good news that Ferrari or especially Red Bull may have in the first three dates of 2020 will end very quickly. For the first two weekends of August F1 will host the British GP and the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone … and there will probably be no color.

Lewis Hamilton has won five of the last six races held at Silverstone. And the one that did not win – 2018 – came second. He has also made four of six Poles at his ‘home’ since Mercedes began his rule in 2014.

The last few years we have seen even rhythms between Ferrari and Red Bull so it will be difficult to guess which of them will fight for the podium with Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. But ultimately, it seems impossible that Hamilton does not wander around Silverstone. With or without rain.

© LAT Images

SPAIN, ONLY THE HEAT CAN STOP HAMILTON

The only ‘but’ that Mercedes has had in recent years have been overheating problems, and running in the middle of August in Spain doesn’t exactly help.

However, Hamilton’s records at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya have little to envy of Silverstone’s. Since the 2017 regulations, Hamilton has won all editions of the Spanish GP. And Valtteri Bottas was second in 2018 and 2019, after leaving due to a mechanical problem in 2017 when he was riding in a podium position.

Mercedes’ third sector in Barcelona is scary and unrivaled. Last year only in that slow section could Red Bull and Ferrari get a second. In recent years, a Red Bull has always been ahead of the Ferrari.

Ultimately, no one should be able to lower Mercedes, and above all, Lewis Hamilton, from the highest step of the podium in this triple weekend of races between Silverstone and Spain, and something strange must happen so that they are not three doubles of Mercedes.

© Sutton Images

BELGIUM, TIME FOR FERRARI

The eternal straight of Spa-Francorchamps, plus a third sector with hardly any curves, generate the perfect storm for the Ferrari engine. If it has not been harmed by the new stricter controls of the FIA, of course. Excuse me for being poorly thought.

Charles Leclerc achieved his first F1 victory at Spa last year and in 2018 Vettel triumphed in Belgium also on the return of the summer break, having been second in 2017 behind Hamilton.

Red Bull is the handicapped clear of Spa’s track in the Top 3 and although things should not be too uneven between Mercedes and Ferrari after what was seen in 2019, it will be an opportunity that the Italians cannot waste if they want to be in the fight.

© Sutton Images

ITALY, KEY OPPORTUNITY

The Temple of Speed, the circuit with the highest proportion of straights through curves on the calendar … and of course, home of Ferrari. Leclerc won in 2019 after a disappointing performance by Vettel and to cut Hamilton’s winning streak in Italy.

Just like at Spa, Red Bull should hardly bother the red and silver cars, but Ferrari can’t waste the engine they have at Monza and play with both cars to slow down Hamilton, as they did in Belgium, but not Italy, in 2019. .

© Sutton Images

IN CONCLUSION, A FRACTIONAL CALENDAR

The curious choice and distribution of circuits from the beginning of 2020, or from the European tour, leaves us with a peculiar situation in which in the first three races Red Bull should be the favorite, in the following three Mercedes it has the pan by the handle and in the last two, Ferrari should prevail.

Therefore, the function of each of the three teams will be to win in the aforementioned appointments that are in their favor and above all, not make mistakes in them. And simply trust that their rivals do commit them in which they are favorites to cut distance.

Taking away the 2020 title – and even 2021 – from Mercedes is going to be an extremely complex task and one that will depend on the Germans starting to make mistakes. But at least this calendar with this circuit layout helps.

