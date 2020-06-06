..- The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidelines this Friday to recommend that governments ask everyone to wear face masks in public areas where there are risks of Covid-19 transmission, thereby helping to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

In its new guidelines, driven by evidence from studies conducted in recent weeks, the WHO noted that face masks or masks are just one of a range of tools that can reduce the risk of viral transmission and should not give a false sense of protection. .

“We are advising governments to encourage the general public to wear a mask. And we specified a cloth mask, that is, a non-medical mask, “WHO chief technical expert on Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said in an interview with ..

“We have new research findings,” he added. “We have evidence now that if this is done properly, it can provide a barrier … to potentially infectious droplets.”

While some cities and countries have recommended or mandated the use of face covers in public, the WHO had previously said that there was insufficient evidence for or against the use of face masks for healthy people in the broader community. He always recommended that sick people and those who care for them wear medical masks.

The UN agency’s advice that healthcare workers treating Covid-19 patients, or suspected cases of coronavirus respiratory illness, should wear medical face masks is maintained, Van Kerkhove said.

But that advice was expanded to recommend that personnel who come into contact with patients or residents in long-term clinics, hospitals, nursing homes and residential centers should also wear face masks at all times, he said.

