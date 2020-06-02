Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

Four of the ten countries with the most daily cases of coronavirus on the planet they are currently Latin American (Brazil, Peru, Chile and Mexico), highlighted today the World Health Organization (WHO), which underlined the need to provide special support to the region to slow down the global progress of pandemic.

“We must focus on supporting South America and Central in its response, since nobody in the world he will be totally safe until all the regions are, “stressed the executive director of the who for Health Emergencies, Mike Ryan.

The expert highlighted the rapid growth in other countries in the region as Argentina, Colombia or Bolivia, although numbers are not exponential, “and he was particularly concerned about the situation in Zone states with weak health systems, like Haiti.

Ryan indicated that while in other developing areas like Africa or South Asia the situation is “difficult but relatively stable” in Latin America it is far from it and the health emergency social complexities are added, such as the situation of poverty where a large part of its urban population lives.

“We need to show solidarity to these countries, which we hope can overcome the coronavirus at a time when we must remain united and leave no one behind, “he stressed.

National health statistics show that Latin America has passed the million of infections, a sixth of the world total, of which half a million are concentrated in Brazil, the second most affected country in the world after United States.

The who also published today a report on the effects of pandemic in healthcare to non-communicable diseases in 155 countries, which shows very negative results.

In particular, the study reveals that more than half of the States have partially or completely stopped the hypertension treatment and the diabetes, an almost as serious situation in the case of cancer (42% of the countries) and cardiovascular emergencies (31%).

In addition, rehabilitation services have suffered problems in two thirds of the countries studied. .

