WHO asks not to vaccinate minors yet and donate the doses to the countries most in need

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has asked countries that are analyzing the possibility of starting to vaccinate children and adolescents against the coronavirus who reconsider this intention and hence, donate your vaccines to the COVAX mechanism so that the regions that need them most can access them.

“A handful of rich countries, which bought most of the vaccine supply, are now vaccinating lower risk groups. I understand that some want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge you to reconsider and instead , donate vaccines to COVAX, as in low- and lower-middle-income countries, the supply of vaccines has not been sufficient even to immunize health professionals“, said the general director, after acknowledging that this week he has already been vaccinated with the first dose.

And it is that, currently, only 0.3% of vaccine supply goes to low-income countries, so the WHO leader has warned that “drip vaccination is not an effective strategy” to share a virus like the one that causes Covid-19.

In this sense, highlighted the situation in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Egypt where the cases of contagion and hospitalizations due to coronavirus are increasing and, furthermore, only in the region of the Americas 40% of all deaths were recorded last week because of this.

“Covid-19 has already cost more than 3.3 million lives and we are on our way to the second year of this pandemic is much more deadly than the first. Saving lives and livelihoods with a combination of public health measures and vaccination, not one or the other, is the only way out of the pandemic “, has emphasized the director general of the WHO.

That said, he has congratulated the announcement of new agreements involving technology transfer and technical knowledge sharing between international manufacturers to increase vaccine production.