The World Health Organization (WHO) asked this Friday (15.05.2020) to medical laboratories around the world to provide more data on possible cases of toxic shock in children linked to COVID-19, when reporting isolated examples in minors from the United States, France, Italy or the United Kingdom, some of them deadly.

“There is a hypothesis that this toxic shock or Kawasaki disease may be related to COVID-19, and there is an urgent need to characterize this syndrome to understand its causes and effects,” stressed WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom at a press conference. Ghebreyesus.

Also read: “You have to overcome the disease (…) and overcome the constant attacks of people.” A Nicaraguan recounts the discrimination he experienced for having Covid-19

The head of WHO launched this appeal on the same day that a nine-year-old boy was reported to have died in Marseilles, France, with symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki disease, after testing positive for the coronavirus causing COVID-19.

In previous days, deaths of three minors with similar symptoms were reported in New York and one in London, although the WHO reiterated its call for calm and pointed out that these are very unusual cases.

Also read: Rosario Murillo calls Nicaragua’s private health services “extraterrestrial”

“It is a multisystemic inflammatory syndrome whose presence is quite anecdotal,” said the head of the WHO Department of Emerging Diseases, Maria Van Kerkhove, who stressed that the organization has contacted its network of researchers around the world to collect more data.

“Sometimes it is presented alongside COVID-19 and sometimes not, so we are looking for a standardized data collection tool to better understand this syndrome and develop treatments,” he added.

It may interest you: Worry and fear in the ranks of the Nicaraguan German Hospital while family members wait for news

WHO Executive Director for Health Emergencies Mike Ryan stressed that when a disease affects a large number of people, such as COVID-19, it is not uncommon for isolated cases to occur with less frequent symptoms than the rest.

“When 90,000 or 100,000 cases are exceeded, less frequent consequences begin to be seen, which does not mean that the virus is changing or is changing in children,” he explained.

Ryan recalled that also in other age groups the coronavirus has had different behaviors depending on the patient, since it has not only attacked the respiratory system but in some cases the cardiovascular or neurological ones.

Kawasaki syndrome and similar pathologies usually produce rashes throughout the body, with very high fevers and blisters in the mouth, a serious medical condition that can be treated.