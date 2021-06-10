WHO asks European countries for caution when lifting sanitary measures

EUROPE

The regional director for Europe of the World Organization of the Health (WHO), Hans Kluge, has asked European countries to exercise caution when lifting measures against the coronavirus as “widespread” community transmission continues.

And, thanks to the reduction in Covid-19 infections, from this week some 36 European countries are reducing restrictions, so Kluge has warned, after recognizing the

achievements made by these regions, that it is not “out of the woods”.

With the increase in social gatherings, the greater mobility of the population and the great festivals and sports tournaments that will take place in the coming days and weeks, we ask for caution “, he said, to recall that last year, after the summer, there was a “devastating resurgence” of coronavirus infections.

In addition, the European leader of the WHO has advised the population to travel “responsibly”, wash hands frequently, keep a safe distance, wear masks, be in open spaces, avoid crowded environments.

As vaccination coverage increases, we must firmly adhere to protective measures to suppress the virus. This must happen, even when the cases decrease. A combination of public health measures and vaccination, not one or the other, is the way out of this pandemic, “he said.

On the other hand, Kluge has reported that 30 percent of people in the WHO European region have received at least one dose of vaccine and 17 percent the complete guideline. However, he has warned that it is “far” from avoiding a new resurgence of infections and that there is still a long way to go to have 80 percent of the population immunized.

In this sense, he recalled that being vaccinated does not automatically prevent you from getting sick or spreading the virusalthough it does reduce the chance of becoming seriously ill or dying from

disease, so he has urged the population to get vaccinated when it comes time.

