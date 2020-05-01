The World Health Organization (WHO), widely criticized by the United States for not having reacted quickly to the severity of the coronavirus, asked China to invite it to participate in research on the animal origin of the pathogen.

“The WHO would like to work with international partners and, at the invitation of the Chinese government, participate in research on the animal origins” of the virus, an organization spokesman, Tarik Jasarevic, told ..

The WHO, which has so far praised Beijing’s management of the crisis, explained on Friday that it “believed that a number of studies wishing to better understand the origin of the epidemic in China were either planned or underway.”

But “the WHO is not currently involved in these studies in China,” the spokesperson stressed.

In late January, a WHO delegation led by its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, traveled to Beijing to meet with President Xi Jinping and organize the visit to China of an international team of scientists, in which WHO would be included .

Days before, the WHO was able to visit Wuhan, the birthplace of the pathogen.

The pandemic has contaminated more than three million people worldwide since December and has claimed 230,000 lives, despite the confinement of more than half of humanity, according to . calculations made by official sources.

Many countries have given their support to the WHO, but others, such as the United States, have expressed doubts or criticisms about the management of this UN body. Washington decided to suspend its financial contribution to the institution, considering that its work is too condescending with Beijing.

Ongoing research focuses on patients “whose symptoms began to manifest themselves in and around Wuhan in late 2019, according to the WHO, in samples taken from markets and farms in regions where the first cases in humans were identified, and in species wild and farmed animals sold in these markets. “

The results of these studies are “essential to prevent new introductions of the virus that has caused COVID-19 from animals to humans,” the spokesperson explained.

