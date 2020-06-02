This Tuesday, an audio that the group of hackers leaked about a call from a former employee of area 51 that brings to light the existence of aliens on the planet became a trend in social networks.

The group of computer hackers Anonymous It has put the world on edge after its reappearance with claims that put serious problems for rulers, leaders and influential bodies in the world.

The reappearance of the group occurs after the death of the African American George Floyd, at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, last Monday. Yesterday Anonymous blocked the county police radio and hacked his website in rejection of Floyd’s murder. whose death has sparked intense protests in several states in the United States.

At the beginning of the week, while the United States was living the most violent days due to the unleashed protests, a new episode of secret theories of government information emerged on the internet that heated spirits.

Anonymous’s revelations quickly went viral and have made some governments uncomfortable including the World Health Organization (WHO) that it accuses of hiding information about COVID-19. Celebrity deaths, area 5, and a worldwide network of pedophilia are on the list of allegations that have shocked the world.

Here is the list of the latest revelations from the group of hackers:

✔️ After accusing Donald Trump of being part of the child sex trafficking gang in which the magnate was involved Jeffrey Epstein, now blames him for having him killed in a Manhattan jail where he was being held, a theory that contrasts with the official version that managed suicide as the cause of death.

“You had Jeffrey Epstein killed to cover up your history of child trafficking and rape“, Published together with the agenda of Epstein in which the telephone numbers of the US president, his family and other influentials of this nation appear.

✔️ Monday published a whole list of characters whom he accuses of being part of this gang of child molestersThey also include Alex Baldwin, Kevin Spacey, Will Smith, Naomi Campbell, Elizabeth Hurley and Mick Jagger.

✔️ Later hacked the Vatican website where it revealed more than 6,000 cases of child molesters. The link lasted a few minutes before the church team managed to eliminate it, however users on social networks evidenced the group’s accusations through screenshots and videos.

WE HAVE NEW INFORMATION FROM THE VATICAN 🚨🚨 #anonymus #Vaticano SAVE AND SPREAD WHAT IS BEING DELETED

✔️ Lady Di and Chris Cornell, Paul Walker and the famous DJ Avicii were killed for having information or having participated in parties organized by Jeffrey Epstein. Anonymous said they were “silenced” wanting to denounce the pedophile network around power groups, mainly from the United States.

About Leidy Di notes that she was killed in a car accident because she was collecting statements and had evidence from the pedophile ring in UK royalty.

Anonymous points out that these celebrities did not die by accident or suicide as officially stated.

✔️ About WHO, accuses the international body of being guilty of the outbreak by COVID-19, of remaining silent when it had information about the pandemic since October-last year’s November and accuses them of having relied solely on information from the Chinese authorities, which would have given the first reports of the outbreak badly. He also accuses them of having silenced the investigations of some doctors around the disease.

Spread the #Anonymous video to the World Health Organization !!! They are deleting them.

✔️The group of hackers would have leaked a phone call from a former Area 51 employee in which he talks about possible extraterrestrial attacks. This Tuesday, the audio about the supposed existence of aliens on earth and their intention to attack humanity became a trend in social networks.

And now #Anonymous has dropped this on area 51. And they want me to sleep?

