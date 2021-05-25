Who are you kidding grandpa, I know that you’re crying

Daniela came in and slapped the door shut. He left something wrapped in a sports sweater on the table and ran up to the second floor of the house. The noise of motorcycles, and radio telephones in the street, was dissipated by explosions, cries for help and tears produced by tear gas.

The old man was sitting next to the window, watching helplessly through a lace curtain, he felt himself living again the afternoon in which his daughter, María Daniela, had arrived from the university, crying and with her face covered with a handkerchief soaked in vinegar. He arrived dragging his “best friend”, wounded in a protest by a police bullet at a protest. Chepe, his companions called him, because he reminded them of the figure of Che Guevara that he himself had tattooed on one arm. Just as María Daniela and Chepe went up to the second floor of the modest little house, or what, at that time, was a little house in a popular neighborhood; Likewise, today Daniela went up in front of the old man’s eyes. It was one of the families that in the nineties, had the luxury of sending their children to public university, perhaps hoping that one day they would become professionals and save the rest of the race.

It was the time when you could still become professionals; before the time to conceive knowledge as a commodity with undergraduate, peri-degree, magister, postgraduate, and ultra-degrees. Before, when the commercialism of education had not appeared and you could make a career. Before, when the refrigerator in the house was filled with the market purchases that were made every fortnight. Then it happened to be done every three weeks… every four… every five… and later every time San Juan put his finger down.

That eight-foot white refrigerator does not work now – for lack of use – although the old man refuses to dispose of it, using it to store his clothes and shoes, and thus save them from being a feast for moths and rodents.

The afternoon that María Daniela and Chepe arrived at the house, María Daniela slammed the door and together they went up the stairs directly to the bathroom upstairs. Between cries of pain, groans and punches, they took out the little milk that was left in the cardboard box, to rinse their red, gas-inflamed eyes. The sounds of motorcycles and boots could be heard in the street. That night Daniela Rosa was conceived.

Daniela desperately searched for the plug that hung from a bare wire tied with surgical tape from a house beam. The electrical outlet had to be moved every time it rained to prevent leaks inside the ranch, creating an electrical short again and even a fire. The fires were reserved for the fuel from the kitchen stove with which they prepared chocolate or panela water to eat with bread or arepa. This was the diet of Daniela, her and her grandfather, a wrinkled old man, who worked all his life in a communications company, who saw his retirement disappear through his fingers, at the initiative of the new government’s policies. Due to those same policies, he lost his wife, Libia Daniela, in a hospital emergency room and his daughter María Daniela, Daniela Rosa’s mother, shot to death by state forces. Weeks earlier, Chepe had been disappeared from the school where he taught, they saw him leave with his hands tied and dragged into an unmarked truck full of hooded men.

Daniela Rosa grew up with her grandfather, filled inside with the rebellious spirit of her parents. On the outside, she always had the reputation of being very sweet, intelligent, supportive and enterprising. In his childhood, after the death of his parents, he sold in his school, bags of sour sugar with flavors, those that dyed the tongue with colors and almost made you cry because of the sweet acidity of the candy. Growing up, Daniela sold juices and lemonades, designed scarves and accessories, colored bracelets, bracelets woven with the Colombian flag and a phrase that read “Colombia, beloved country, hymn of faith and joy”, they even became fashionable, but they never managed to get their companies off the ground due to lack of credit.

The care of the old man and the maintenance of the ranch decreed the meaning of Daniela’s life, likewise, the old man had assumed the burden of raising this creature by his own limited means, doing the best with the little that was left to his scope.

Daniela never qualified to study at the university. He finished high school at night school where he excelled in the humanities, like his mother. There, she obtained the political awareness that is not learned in the classroom but in the bus stop, where it is decided if the few coins will be converted into bread or the search fee would take her to the house early, to do the homework. She knew very early that her parents, for example, had been victims of one of the most disgusting genocides in contemporary Colombian history, along with more than six thousand people. Among them the assassinations of four presidential candidates had marked the bloody tradition of the country in which he had grown up. She was already fed up with closed doors, with the impossibility of having help to project her renowned creativity and entrepreneurship. I was sick of tossing the coin to decide: bread or bus. Sad to see the old man hide his shoes from mice, fed up with power outages when he couldn’t pay. Outraged at being called a vandal for claiming what for decades had been expropriated from her grandparents, her parents and herself, making her the victim of an unjust, violent, indolent, and sadistic state.

Daniela did not take more than three minutes to go up and down; in washing his face with cold water from a plastic hose, in changing his clothes for something lighter and darker that would cover his face, then going down the old stairs and saying to the old man, who was still looking curiously at the wrap on the table, ” They lack güevas to negotiate, and at the same time they send us the police to kill us without respecting our right to protest. They say we are the bad guys, and even terrorists call us, but they were the ones who took out the eyes of my two companions. No way! Grandpa, we needed more when we started ”.

At the moment that Daniela closed the door, the old man, who had not lost sight of the wrapped one on the table, prepared to undo the tie and opened a small cardboard box from which came a sweet smell of cumin, onion and garlic , which even the guts of the old man celebrated. He did the inventory: rice, cooked potato, white beans, and a piece of meat on his bone. The old man put it aside and wrapped it in a piece of paper – for the substance of the soup – he thought. He discreetly tasted the food with a spoon, finding the stew tasteless. But the tears that she was shedding, without taking her eyes off the door, where Daniela had come out, little by little they spiced up the banquet. Suddenly, the door opened and Daniela appeared closing it with a slap, looked at the old man who, surprised with the box in his hand, tried to step aside shamefully. She watched him for a few seconds in silence before smiling tenderly at him and saying firmly: “Today we are having a good time again, make it easy for me to eat in the communal pot. It will not be the best, but, as you say, at least we are freer. Make him a grandfather! ”. He blew her a kiss and left.

Daniela left in the company of a mixed torrent of ancestral indignation and courage to demand – flag and cell phone in hand – the immediate reconstruction of a better country, for her, for her old people and for each and every one of us.

P.S. I celebrate and support the peaceful mobilizations in the framework of the national strike in Colombia that have led to indisputable achievements. At the same time I denounce the instrumentalization that certain people have tried to make of the mobilizations for personal gain, since these only belong to the self-summoned people, with memory, to those who contributed in past struggles, to the new citizenships, and the youth.

About the Author

Ramiro Antonio Sandoval is a playwright and theater director. He is also a peace advisor for the Nation abroad — Americas, before the National Council for Peace, Reconciliation and Coexistence of Colombia.