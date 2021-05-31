Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?

The phrase of Groucho Marx fits me like a glove to head this article, because I want to share with you a reflection on the credibility of a medium and the mental grid in which many people live trapped. A few days ago we published a video in which you could see how the new Land Rover Defender 90 has a much higher traction capacity than the old Defender. It seems obvious that this has to be the case, it seems obvious that Land Rover is capable of building a 4×4 with better traction in 2021 than in the last century … so why don’t many people believe it, if they are seeing it with their own eyes? I have a theory about it.

Let’s start from the basis that I am the first fan of the classic Land Rover, before and after being called Defender. I love any generation. I have also been very critical of the new 2020 version in which, in my opinion, the essence of the classic 4×4 is lost to give rise to a luxury vehicle, even if it is very capable off the asphalt. But what I cannot do is submit two cars to the same test, see that one is superior to the other, and REFUSE TO BELIEVE WHAT I SEE.

As well, classic Land Rover fans are legion who have refused to believe what they were seeing themselves, interpreting that Land Rover had paid us to show that its new model surpasses the old one. For them it cannot be true because, if it were true, their preconceived idea would be wrong and they would have to exchange it inside their head for a new idea and that, friends, is difficult. It is much easier to stay on your thirteen and deny any evidence contrary to your biases.

The worst of all is that, a week later, we published another video in which the same Land Rover Defender 90 lost a comparison against the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Is it possible to think that one week Land Rover pays us and the following week Jeep pays us to beat Land Rover? Is it possible to imagine that we or the brands themselves get into that game? What week is this, the Land Rover or the Jeep? Please…

Moreover, before that we had already published a video, more conceptual, about what has been gained and lost with the new Defender in front of his grandfather, in which the final conclusion was critical towards Land Rover for the change of course of the new Defender, which would be incompatible with an agreement with the brand … Isn’t it easier to think that we give our opinion freely, being honest in each video, instead of looking for conspiracy theories?

My theory is that, on the one hand, people who do not believe what they see with their own eyes have (at least) two problems: the first is that they are not willing to change what they think and they prefer to become deniers before admitting the reality that unfolds before their eyes (there are the flat Earthers, the anti-vaccines and a whole collection of functional illiterates who cling to absurd ideas against all scientific evidence). The second problem is that they themselves would be able to sell their opinion for money and that’s why they think that the rest of us do it too.

Regarding the first problem, denialismApart from publishing objective evidence, recording it, showing it, explaining it and drawing conclusions … there is little else we can do. There is no more blind than the one who does not want to see. Point.

Regarding the second problem, to think that the opinion of a medium is for sale, I am afraid that in many cases it is true and there are countless portals that would say anything in exchange for money. In fact that is the definition of “influencer”, charging for repeating the message of a brand as if it were their own, and more and more brands are looking for that type of (bad) disguised advertising, in which it is obvious that they are making you swallow an advertising message as if it were information. In this regard, I can assure you one thing: Diariomotor sells advertising within its website, differentiated as such, but does not sell your opinion.

You can believe me … if you are willing to.