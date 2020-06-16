Three Argentine players are on a preliminary list of ‘Golden Boy’ award candidates which grants an Italian publication to those footballers Sub 21 that stand out on the European continent. In this way, Facundo Colidio (ex-inferiors of Boca Juniors), Nehuén Pérez (ex Argentinos Juniors) and Matías Soulé (with training in Vélez Sarsfield) appear on a payroll of 100 juveniles.

The newspaper Tuttosport Since 2003, it has given the distinguished distinction, which recognizes the best young footballer who is performing in a European League.

Collide, who left Boca for parental authority and left for Inter Milan, is wearing the Saint Truden (Belgium) shirt today, on loan from the Italian entity. The striker scored a goal in 13 official games.

For his part, Perez, who will soon be 20 years old, became a key part of the Famalicao of the first division of Portugal, after being loaned by Atlético de Madrid, from DT Diego Simeone.

The defender was also a figure in the Argentine national team Sub 23 who achieved the qualification for the Tokyo Olympics last January, in the contest held in Colombia. The Albiceleste team is led by Fernando Batista.

For his part, Soulé, only 17 years old, acts to the ‘Primavera’ (Reserve) division of the Italian Juventus. The whole of Turin is comfortable leader in the contest in question, with more than 20 points of advantage over Parma, at the time of the interruption of the competition, last February, due to the coronavirus.

Sergio Kun Agüero (Manchester City) won this award in the 2007 season, period in which it was consecrated as the maximum figure of the Argentine selected U20 that won the World Cup of that division in Canada. For his part, Lionel Messi took the award in 2005, year in which he also obtained a world title.

Other players who are nominees are the strikers of the German Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian Erling Haaland, English Jadon Sancho and American Giovanni Reyna.