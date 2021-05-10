Who are the six Hispanics massacred at a birthday party in Colorado

They were celebrating a family birthday. Everything was happiness and they never expected that everything would turn into a nightmare.

The victims of shooting that broke out early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs They were part of a Hispanic family celebrating a birthday party when the ex-boyfriend of one of the deceased opened fire on them, a survivor explained Monday.

According Nubia marquez, the deceased are their mother, Joana cruz (about to turn 54), and his brother Melvin perez (about to turn 31), and they were the honorees at the birthday party.

The woman, who survived the shooting, explained to the local press on Monday that she also died Jose Gutierrez (twenty-one), Mayra Pérez, 32-year-old wife of Melvin, and two brothers from her own Mayra, Sandra Ibarra and José Ibarra.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the attacker – whose identity has not yet been revealed – entered Joana Cruz’s home shortly after midnight on May 9, when the birthday party was already ending and immediately opened fire.

However, Freddy Marquez, who was at the party but left before the shots were fired, told the media that the attacker was an ex-boyfriend of Sandra Ibarra.

According to Márquez, the alleged attacker was only known by his nickname, “Junior.”

BIRTHDAY PARTY

After several calls to the emergency number 911, the uniformed men arrived at the scene a few minutes after midnight from Saturday to Sunday, but by then the six victims had already died. The attacker apparently tried to commit suicide and died shortly thereafter at a local hospital.

At the birthday party there were a good number of children, although there were no victims or injured minors, who are with their families, according to the Police in a statement.

So far, it is unknown what triggered the tragedy and what happened inside the home, located in Canterbury, a mobile home neighborhood south of Colorado Springs, where the vast majority of residents are Latino.

Between Sunday and this morning, Colorado public officials expressed their sadness over the events in Colorado Springs.

“Many lives were lost by that terrible act of violence at a birthday party of all possible places. My deepest condolences and prayers for the victims, their families and all those impacted by this tragedy “said the governor, Jared Polis.

At the same time, the mayor of Colorado Springs, John suthers, described the shooting as a “senseless act of violence”, while the city police chief, Vince Niski, indicated that “there are no words to describe this tragedy.”

Niski also pledged to “do everything possible to find the answers that (the families of the victims) deserve,” commenting that the Violent Crimes Unit of his department is now in charge of the investigations.

MACABRA TREND

In recent weeks, Latinos have been involved in several mass shootings, either as assailants or as victims.

The worst of them all occurred on April 1, when the authorities of Orange, California, appointed Aminadab Gaxiola González as the alleged perpetrator of a shooting in which four people were killed, including a 9-year-old boy.

Then, on April 28, the Los Angeles Police identified Carlos López Meléndez with the suspect of having carried out five armed attacks in as many places in that city, killing two people.

And in Atlanta, in Georgia, the Guatemalan Elcías Hernández Ortiz He is still recovering after being shot in one of the attacks on hair salons in March this year in which 8 people died.

According to the Pew Research Center, after the attack on a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in August 2019, in which 22 people were killed, including several Mexicans, Latinos in the United States began to show greater interest in acquiring firearms. fire and currently one in five Latinos has such weapons, compared to 1 in 2 whites.

COLORADO, SCENARIO OF GREAT SHOOTINGS

At the same time, Colorado has a long history of mass murder. The worst massacre (including the attackers) continues to be the death of 12 students, a teacher and the two attackers in the Columbine School, on April 20, 1999.

Then, on July 20, 2012, James Holmes killed 12 people in a movie theater in Aurora, and on March 22 of this year, 10 people (including a police officer) lost their lives when they were attacked with bullets inside a supermarket. in Boulder.

This Sunday’s shooting in Colorado Springs becomes the fourth worst massacre in recent Colorado history and the worst in Colorado Springs.

With information from EFE