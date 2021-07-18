Who are the seven new Oddo BHF analysts in Spain after the agreement with BBVA

Much has been said in the financial circles of the agreement between BBVA and Oddo BHF, which surprised locals and strangers. In the first place, because it led to the closure of the Spanish bank’s institutional equity broker, the largest of the Spanish banks. And also because this week it became known that the Franco-German investment bank has opened the new analysis office that replaces it within the Ciudad BBVA itself. The doubts that persisted are who makes up this team and, more specifically, how many of them come from a transfer from the blue bank.

As Invertia has been able to confirm with official sources from Oddo BHF, there are seven members of its new Iberian company analysis team. From them, four have been re-caught from BBVA.

The person in charge is Nicolas David, the only analyst (or commercial manager) that Oddo BHF has contributed to this alliance. He has been working for the sell-side of Oddo & Cie for seven years, covering large and medium-sized European companies in the information technology and software sector.

The four analysts who have changed entities are Isabel Carballo, Luis de Toledo, Antonio Rodríguez Vicens and Ana Arjona Martínez, the latter with a more junior profile.

Carballo (consumer, pharmaceutical, small listed companies) had been at BBVA for almost 11 years until he joined Oddo BHF, for the nearly 15 years that De Toledo (oil and raw materials) had worked at the Spanish bank.

Two signings out

For his part, Rodríguez Vicens covers the construction, infrastructure, industrial, real estate and hotel sectors, while Arjona carries out the sale of equity derivatives, although he also has experience in construction and infrastructure analysis.

A third leg of the new Oddo BHF analysis team for Spain and Portugal are its two commercials: Michael Vermehren, responsible for Sales and booked from Commerzbank, and Oriol Torralba, incorporated by Bankinter also with a more junior profile. All of them will coexist with the BBVA staff, although they will depend on Oddo BHF.

A European offices of Oddo BHF.

These seven professionals, especially the top five, face the task of guaranteeing the same service provided by the BBVA broker but with far fewer hands. Keep in mind that its closure has affected about 50 people between voluntary departures to other entities, internal relocations and dismissals.

The Spanish bank stopped providing the activities of receiving, transmitting and executing stock market orders in the secondary market for corporate clients on December 31, the last day of its broker. However, it does maintain the issuance and placement of shares in the primary market.

On the contrary, the equity platform that Oddo BHF has formed is nurtured by similar alliances with entities such as Natixis, ABN Amro or Commerzbank. The consolidation of this agreement with BBVA brings to 600 the number of values integrated into the equity platform of the group and its partners, with the target of covering 700 stocks by the end of the year. Now the blue bank will be your client and your landlord.

