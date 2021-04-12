Who are the royals who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip

The service will be carried out next Saturday April 17 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. According to a royal press release 30 relatives will attend and they are the ones who are confirmed: the Queen Elizabeth II and her four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, along with their respective partners, Camilla, Sir Timothy Laurence and Edward’s wife, Sofia better known as the Countess of Wessex.

Of course, eight grandchildren of Prince Felipe will also be present: Prince William, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall and Prince Edward’s children, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.