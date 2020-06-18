As it had been speculating, As of « minute 1 » on Friday, only essential workers will be able to use public transport in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area. So the president decided Alberto Fernández, the Governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, and the deputy head of the Buenos Aires Government, Diego Santilli, in the meeting they held in Quinta de Olivos, due to the increase in positive cases of coronavirus registered in recent days.

In this way, all other previously granted permits will expire and they must be processed again through the Caring application. This Thursday, the authorities will provide more details on the revalidation of these ratings, the controls that will be carried out to guarantee compliance with the measure and will reconfirm which items are considered essential.

However, from the Chief of Staff and the Ministry of Labor, they advanced him to Infobae that it would be the list of 24 activities that formed part of Decree 297/2020. In other words, the original regulations issued by the President on March 20 to establish preventive, social and compulsory isolation. In article 6 of that text, it was determined that “people affected by the activities and services declared essential in the emergency, as detailed below, are exempt from the prohibition on movement, and their movements must be limited to strict compliance with those activities and services ”:

1. Health Personnel, Security Forces, Armed Forces, migratory activity, national meteorological service, firefighters and air traffic control.

2. Superior authorities of the national, provincial, municipal and Autonomous City governments of Buenos Aires Workers of the national, provincial, municipal public sector and of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, summoned to guarantee essential activities required by the respective authorities .

3. Personnel of the justice services on duty, as established by the competent authorities.

4. Foreign diplomatic and consular personnel accredited to the Argentine government, within the framework of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the staff of international organizations accredited to the Argentine government, de la Cruz Red and White Helmets.

5. People who must assist others with disabilities; family members needing assistance; older people; to boys, girls and adolescents.

6. People who must attend to a situation of force majeure.

7. People affected to the performance of funeral services, burials and cremations. In such a framework, activities that signify meeting of people are not authorized.

8. People affected to the attention of school, community canteens and picnic areas.

9. Personnel that works in audiovisual, radio and graphic communication services.

10. Personnel affected by public works.

11. Wholesale and retail supermarkets and local retail stores. Pharmacy. Hardware stores. Veterinary. Bottle supply.

12. Food industries, their production chain and supplies; personal hygiene and cleanliness; of medical equipment, medicines, vaccines and other sanitary supplies.

13. Activities related to the production, distribution and commercialization of agriculture and fishing.

14. Telecommunications, fixed and mobile internet and digital services activities.

15. Non-deferrable activities related to foreign trade.

16. Collection, transport and treatment of urban solid, dangerous and pathogenic waste.

17. Maintenance of basic services (water, electricity, gas, communications, etc.) and emergency care.

18. Public passenger transportation, transportation of goods, oil, fuels and LPG.

19. Home delivery of food, medicines, hygiene products, cleaning products and other supplies of need.

20. Laundry services.

21. Postal and parcel distribution services.

22. Essential surveillance, cleaning and guard services.

23. Minimum guards to ensure the operation and maintenance of Oil and Gas Fields, Oil and gas treatment and / or refining plants, transportation and distribution of electrical energy, liquid fuels, oil and gas, fuel vending stations and generators of electric power.

24. Casa de Moneda, ATM services, flow transportation and all those activities that the CENTRAL BANK OF THE ARGENTINE REPUBLIC has essential to guarantee the operation of the payment system.

« We have to lower the level of traffic to lower infections. Today we had a common view at the meeting we had with Diego Santilli and Axel Kicillof, « said Alberto Fernández in an interview with the Telefé channel. Likewise, the President assured that in recent days « infections increased, mobility and hospital occupation », so he called for « to be vigilant » and pointed out that the coronavirus « circulates in all neighborhoods ». From this diagnosis arose the need to further restrict the use of public transport in the AMBA and, consequently, the decision to re-process all permits that had been previously extended.

As for the number of infected, from the Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Wednesday that During the last 24 hours there were 35 deaths and 1,393 new cases positive for coronavirus. Thus, the total number of infected in the whole country amounts to 35,552 and the fatal victims number 913. In addition, from the data provided, it was known that the community spreadthat is, it cannot be determined how the person became infected, it became the main reason for contagion of coronavirus in the country (40.6%).

In that direction, the Secretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, explained that this type of contagion occurs in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (Federal Capital and the 40 parties of the Buenos Aires suburbs that surround it); in the province of Chaco, in Resistencia, Barranqueras, Fontana and Puerto Vilelas; in the city of Cordova; in Black river, in Bariloche, Cipoletti and General Roca; and in Chubut, in the city of Trelew.

As for the AMBA, since the pandemic began, 16,292 positive cases were registered in the City of Buenos Aires and 15,345 in the Province (the majority in the suburbs that make up the Metropolitan Area). Thus, between both districts they accumulate 31,637 of the 35,552 confirmed infections throughout the country so far, which implies 89 percent.